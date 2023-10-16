城市生活

探索恆星形成溫床：G35.2-0.7N

The Hubble Space Telescope has captured a stunning view of a glimmering star-forming region known as G35.2-0.7N. Located approximately 7,200 light-years away in the constellation Aquila, this region is a hub of high-mass star formation. The stars forming in this area are so massive that they will eventually erupt as powerful supernovae.

The striking display of light in this region is caused by a protostellar jet, which is a massive, focused beam of matter ejected from a young star surrounded by gas and dust. These protostellar jets play a crucial role in the formation process of stars.

However, the rich dust clouds in this region obscure the view of the stars themselves. The star responsible for the jet, as well as the jet of material it is emitting, can be observed near the center of the image captured by Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3). The orange streak seen in the image represents a cavity in the dust created by the force of the jet as it moves towards us. The dust still obstructs some of the light emitted by the protostar, resulting in the reddish hue observed.

The Hubble Space Telescope’s WFC3, installed by astronauts during Hubble Servicing Mission 4 in 2009, has the ability to observe the universe in ultraviolet, visible, and near-infrared regions of the spectrum. This capability allows scientists to study a wide range of celestial objects and phenomena, from distant galaxies to objects within our own solar system, including exoplanets.

WFC3’s remarkable resolution and panchromatic view enable astronomers to delve deeper into the past, studying stars and galaxies farther back in time than ever before. This glimpse into the heart of G35.2-0.7N provides valuable insights into the fascinating process of high-mass star formation.

