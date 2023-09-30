城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

使用哈伯太空望遠鏡對超新星遺跡進行令人著迷的研究

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

30 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
使用哈伯太空望遠鏡對超新星遺跡進行令人著迷的研究

Scientists are using data from the Hubble Space Telescope to study the changes that occur in supernova remnants over time. These remnants are the result of the explosive deaths of massive stars, which release vast amounts of energy and transform the surrounding environment. When the shockwave from a supernova explosion travels through space and collides with dust and gas, it can create intricate and beautiful structures known as supernova remnants.

The Cygnus Loop is one of the most well-known remnants, spanning about 120 light-years in diameter. NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope captured images of this bubble-shaped object in 2020, providing researchers with valuable data for their study.

Lead author Ravi Sankrit of the Space Telescope Science Institute explains that the Hubble images offer unprecedented clarity in observing the edge of the Cygnus Loop. They reveal information about the density variations encountered by the supernova shocks as they propagate through space, as well as the turbulence in the regions behind these shocks.

By comparing Hubble observations from 2020 and 2001, scientists were able to calculate that the shock is traveling at an astonishing speed of over half a million miles per hour. Surprisingly, the shock has not slowed down at all during this time.

The shape of the Cygnus Loop appears as a filament because we are viewing it from the side, similar to how a wrinkled sheet appears. The “twisted ribbons of light” seen in the image arise from the shockwave encountering differing densities of material in the interstellar medium.

The interstellar medium refers to the thin region of dust and gas that exists between star systems. As the shock moves through this medium, it creates the unique shape seen in the Cygnus Loop. The researchers were pleasantly surprised by the intricate and delicate structure that was revealed through the Hubble images.

The findings of this study are published in The Astrophysical Journal.

來源：
– 天體物理學雜誌
– NASA, ESA, Ravi Sankrit (STScI)

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

相關帖子

科學

印度Aditya-L1任務成功行進9.2萬公里前往日地拉格朗日點

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

科學家發現帶有噴流的旋轉黑洞

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

令人驚嘆的動畫探索想像中的太空船的迷人世界

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯

你錯過了

科學

印度Aditya-L1任務成功行進9.2萬公里前往日地拉格朗日點

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

科學家發現帶有噴流的旋轉黑洞

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

令人驚嘆的動畫探索想像中的太空船的迷人世界

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

超級閃電的秘密：揭開強大雷擊的神秘面紗

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論