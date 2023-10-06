城市生活

科學

哈伯望遠鏡拍攝的新影像揭示了 NGC 1087 中的恆星形成過程

By曼波布雷西亞

十月六日
哈伯望遠鏡拍攝的新影像揭示了 NGC 1087 中的恆星形成過程

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has captured a stunning image of the spiral galaxy NGC 1087, located 80 million light-years away in the constellation Cetus. This barred spiral galaxy features dusty spiral arms and a relatively small nucleus. The galaxy’s dust lanes help define its spiral structure, while its stellar bar at the center is shorter than that of other barred galaxies.

What makes NGC 1087 of particular interest to scientists is its signs of new star formation. Typically, a barred galaxy experiences a burst of star formation followed by a slow decay as the gravity of the center pulls in large quantities of gas. However, NGC 1087 shows ongoing star formation, making it a unique object of study.

The discovery of NGC 1087 can be credited to British astronomer William Herschel, who first observed it back in 1785. This galaxy is situated just south of the celestial equator, making it visible from both hemispheres. In 1995, astronomers detected a Type II supernova within NGC 1087. This type of supernova occurs when a massive star burns through all its nuclear fuel and collapses, resulting in an explosion. This remains the only supernova ever recorded in NGC 1087.

The new image from Hubble combines ultraviolet, visible, and near-infrared light to reveal different aspects of the galaxy. Dark red streaks represent cold molecular gas, which serves as the raw material for star formation. Bright pink regions indicate areas where new stars are actively forming, characterized by ionized hydrogen, oxygen, and sulfur. The bluer areas contain hot, young stars that formed earlier in NGC 1087’s lifetime.

Hubble’s observations of NGC 1087 aim to shed light on the relationship between young stars and cold gas. Scientists are particularly interested in understanding what happens to gaseous regions after stars have formed within them.

This remarkable image showcases the beauty and complexity of NGC 1087 while providing valuable insights into star formation processes in galaxies.

來源：

–美國宇航局
– Phys.org article titled “Hubble captures starry Cetus constellation galaxy” (Citation: Hubble captures starry Cetus constellation galaxy (2023, October 5) retrieved 5 October 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-10-hubble-captures-starry-cetus-constellation.html)

