城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

日食對天氣狀況的影響

By羅伯特·安德魯

十月六日
日食對天氣狀況的影響

A solar eclipse, like the upcoming annular eclipse on Saturday, can have a significant impact on weather conditions on Earth’s surface. When the moon passes in front of the sun, it casts a shadow on the Earth, causing changes in temperature, wind speed, humidity, and cloud cover.

The amount of sunlight blocked during an eclipse affects the magnitude of these weather changes. Just like how shaded areas are cooler than those in direct sunlight on a hot day, the more sunlight blocked during an eclipse, the more dramatic the temperature drop. Saturday’s annular eclipse is expected to block up to 90% of the sun along a narrow path from Oregon to Texas.

An annular eclipse allows slightly more solar radiation to reach the Earth’s surface compared to a total eclipse. However, even a brief reduction in solar radiation can affect temperatures and other weather conditions. The exact temperature drop during an eclipse can vary based on factors like the time of year and cloud cover.

The angle at which the sun strikes the Earth during an eclipse also plays a role in the impact on temperatures. A higher sun angle, as experienced in summer, produces more intense sunshine and elevated temperatures. As fall approaches, the sun angle decreases, resulting in lower temperatures.

During the 2017 total solar eclipse, temperatures dropped significantly in some locations along the path of totality. The eclipse occurred in August, during a summer afternoon, when temperatures were already high. In Douglas, Wyoming, temperatures fell 11 degrees in just one hour, and drops of 4 to 8 degrees were observed across the South.

While Saturday’s eclipse is not expected to have such drastic temperature drops, a slight dip in temperatures is still possible along the path of annularity. Areas experiencing only a partial eclipse may also see a slower rise in temperatures during the day.

In addition to temperature, a solar eclipse can impact wind, humidity, and cloud cover. The quick cooldown during an eclipse temporarily reduces the amount of heat stored in the atmosphere. This leads to calmer winds and lower wind speeds. The reduced temperatures can also make the air feel more humid as the air temperature approaches the dew point.

Cloud cover can also be affected by a significant temperature drop during an eclipse. In the 2017 total solar eclipse, clouds in parts of South Carolina dissipated because they lost their heat source. It is possible that a few clouds may dissipate during Saturday’s eclipse as well.

Overall, a solar eclipse has the potential to alter weather conditions on Earth’s surface, with temperature, wind, humidity, and cloud cover being affected. The exact impact can vary depending on the specific circumstances of the eclipse and the location.

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

科學

我們腳下的聲音：透過聲學模式揭示岩石穩定性

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

生育研究先驅柳町龍三去世，享年 95 歲

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

印度首個太陽能任務 Aditya-L1 將於 XNUMX 月抵達拉格朗日點

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

我們腳下的聲音：透過聲學模式揭示岩石穩定性

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

生育研究先驅柳町龍三去世，享年 95 歲

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

印度首個太陽能任務 Aditya-L1 將於 XNUMX 月抵達拉格朗日點

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

年輕天文學家擁抱日食的魔力

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論