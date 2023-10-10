城市生活

科學

了解日環食和日全食之間的差異

By曼波布雷西亞

十月六日
On Saturday, October 14, a rare celestial event will occur—a partial solar eclipse. However, only a select few in North, Central, and South America will be able to witness the magnificent sight of an annular or ring eclipse. An annular solar eclipse happens when the moon, in its elliptical orbit, is too far from the Earth to completely cover the sun’s disc. As a result, a thin ring of the sun’s surface remains visible, giving the event its colloquial name, “ring of fire.”

There is often confusion between an annular eclipse and a total solar eclipse. The key difference lies in the alignment of the moon, Earth, and the sun. During a total solar eclipse, the moon is closer to the Earth and perfectly aligns with the sun, completely blocking its disc. This creates a momentary darkness, revealing the sun’s outer atmosphere, known as the corona, and sometimes even making other planets visible. A total eclipse is a far more dramatic and awe-inspiring event than the annular eclipse.

It is crucial to remember the importance of wearing solar eclipse glasses when observing a partial solar eclipse, including an annular eclipse. Even though the sky may darken during an annular eclipse, it is never safe to remove your glasses, as it still appears as broad daylight all around.

The path of the annular solar eclipse on October 14, 2023, will start in the Pacific Ocean and travel across several states in the U.S., including Oregon, California, Nevada, Idaho, Utah, Colorado, New Mexico, and Texas, before continuing its journey in Mexico, Central America, Colombia, and Brazil.

On Monday, April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will captivate Mexico, the U.S., and Canada. This event will offer a truly mesmerizing experience as the moon completely blocks the sun, leading to a temporary darkness. The path of totality will traverse across Mexico’s Pacific Coast, as well as various states in the U.S. and provinces in Canada.

Mark your calendars for these extraordinary celestial spectacles and remember to follow reputable sources for the latest updates and safety guidelines.

Sources: WhenIsTheNextEclipse.com

