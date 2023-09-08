城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

天體物理學家兼皇后吉他手布萊恩·梅 (Brian May) 協助 NASA 繪製小行星貝努 (Bennu) 地圖

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
天體物理學家兼皇后吉他手布萊恩·梅 (Brian May) 協助 NASA 繪製小行星貝努 (Bennu) 地圖

Brian May, the legendary lead guitarist of the band Queen, has contributed to NASA’s mission to map and retrieve a sample from the asteroid Bennu. May, who holds a doctorate degree in astrophysics, collaborated with scientist Claudia Manzoni to create realistic 3D images of space missions. Using these images, May helped map Bennu and find a safe landing zone for the OSIRIS-REx probe that collected the sample.

The collaboration began when May sent stereos—3D images made from OSIRIS-REx mission images—to mission director Dante Lauretta. Lauretta was amazed by the quality of the stereos and recognized their potential in locating a landing site for the sample. May, Manzoni, Lauretta, and others worked together on the project, resulting in the book “Bennu 3-D, Anatomy of an Asteroid.”

This is not May’s first involvement with NASA. In 2015, he served as a science collaborator on the New Horizons mission, which explored Pluto. May is known not only for his contributions to astrophysics but also as the songwriter behind many of Queen’s hits, including “We Will Rock You” and “I Want It All.”

May’s passion for space and science is evident in his active role in NASA missions. His expertise and creativity as an astrophysicist and guitarist continue to make an impact in the field.

來源：

– The Weather Channel – “Queen Guitarist Brian May Helps NASA Map Asteroid Bennu”

– Space.com – “Queen Guitarist and Astrophysicist Brian May on NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Asteroid Sample Mission”

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

相關帖子

科學

新研究發現吡羅昔康與左炔諾孕酮聯合使用可提高緊急避孕的有效性

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

海水中鋰濃度下降與氣候和構造活動有關

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

美國宇航局的獨創直升機打開了火星磁場研究的大門

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯

你錯過了

專業技術

Epic Games 首席創意官唐納德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
專業技術

豐田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 與本田思域 Type-R：一場勢均力敵的 U 型直線加速賽

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

新研究發現吡羅昔康與左炔諾孕酮聯合使用可提高緊急避孕的有效性

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
最新消息

徹底改變用戶體驗：顯示面板技術的演變

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0 個評論