十月六日
NASA 開發用於深空探索的輕質增材製造火箭噴嘴

NASA engineers have achieved a significant breakthrough in additive manufacturing, also known as 3D printing. They have successfully developed a rocket engine nozzle made of aluminum that is both lighter and more efficient than traditional nozzles. This innovation has the potential to revolutionize deep space exploration by increasing payload capacity.

The aluminum rocket engine nozzle was created as part of the Reactive Additive Manufacturing for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (RAMFIRE) project. The project is funded by NASA’s Space Technology Mission Directorate (STMD) and aims to advance lightweight, additively manufactured aluminum rocket nozzles capable of withstanding high temperatures and pressures.

One of the key features of the RAMFIRE nozzle is its small internal channels, which effectively keep it cool during rocket engine operation. This design prevents the nozzle from melting and ensures its durability even under extreme conditions. Additionally, unlike traditional nozzles that require numerous parts to be joined together, the RAMFIRE nozzle is built as a single piece. This reduces the number of bonds required and significantly decreases manufacturing time.

The development of additive manufactured rocket nozzles is a game-changer for deep space exploration. By utilizing 3D printing technology, NASA can now produce lighter and more efficient nozzles that can withstand the harsh conditions of space travel. This breakthrough opens up new possibilities for spacecraft design and increases the potential payload capacity for future missions.

With continued advancements in additive manufacturing, NASA is paving the way for future space exploration. By pushing the boundaries of technology and innovation, they are enabling the possibility of sending larger and more robust spacecraft to explore the far reaches of our universe.

定義：
1. Additive manufacturing or 3D printing: a process of creating three-dimensional objects by depositing materials layer by layer based on a digital model.
2. Rocket engine nozzle: a component of a rocket engine that directs the flow of exhaust gases, providing thrust.
Sources: NASA, Space Technology Mission Directorate (STMD)

