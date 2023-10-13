城市生活

比較 ISRO 的 Aditya-L1 和 NASA 的帕克太陽探測器

By加布里埃爾博塔

十月六日
ISRO’s Aditya-L1 and NASA’s Parker Solar Probe are two solar missions aimed at studying the Sun up close. While both missions have similar objectives, there are several differences between the two.

Aditya-L1 is India’s first solar mission launched by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). Its primary goal is to study the photosphere, chromosphere, and the outermost layers of the Sun, known as the corona. The spacecraft will be placed in a halo orbit around the Sun-Earth Lagrange Point L1, approximately 1.5 million kilometers from Earth. Aditya-L1 will provide valuable information on coronal heating, coronal mass ejections, flare activities, dynamics of space weather, and more.

On the other hand, NASA’s Parker Solar Probe was launched to study the Sun’s corona, the outer atmosphere of the Sun. Named after solar physicist Eugene Parker, the probe became the fastest man-made object in history when it reached a speed of 394,736 miles per hour. It will fly within 3.9 million miles of the Sun at its closest approach, completing 24 orbits around the Sun over a period of seven years. The spacecraft carries instruments to study magnetic fields, plasma, energetic particles, and image the solar wind.

In terms of placement, Aditya-L1 will settle in a halo orbit around the Sun-Earth Lagrange Point L1, while Parker Solar Probe will come closer to the Sun than any previous spacecraft, reaching a distance of 3.9 million miles from the Sun.

Both missions carry a range of instruments to study the Sun. Aditya-L1 carries instruments such as Visible Emission Line Coronagraph (VELC), Solar Ultra-violet Imaging Telescope (SUIT), Solar Low Energy X-ray Spectrometer (SoLEXS), and more. Parker Solar Probe, on the other hand, carries instruments like the Fields Experiment (FIELDS), Integrated Science Investigation of the Sun (ISʘIS), and Wide Field Imager for Solar Probe (WISPR).

These missions will provide valuable data on the Sun’s behavior, helping scientists understand various solar phenomena and their impact on space weather.

來源：
– 印度空間研究組織
–美國宇航局

