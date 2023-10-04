城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

蛾與蜜蜂：飛行的進化

By羅伯特·安德魯

十月六日
蛾與蜜蜂：飛行的進化

Mosquitoes and other flying insects have long fascinated scientists with their ability to fly at remarkable speeds. Researchers from the Georgia Institute of Technology and the University of California, San Diego, have discovered that the ultrafast wingbeats of mosquitoes, as well as three other groups of insects, evolved from a single common ancestor. By developing physics models and robotics, the scientists were able to demonstrate how these transitions between flight modes could occur.

The researchers focused on the moth as a key species in understanding the evolution of flight. Unlike mosquitoes, moths utilize synchronous activation from their nervous system to pace their flight muscles with every wing stroke. However, the ancestors of moths and three other flying insects evolved to have asynchronous flight but later lost it. Despite this loss, moths retained the ability to perform asynchronous muscle contractions.

To explain how insects can transition back and forth between synchronous and asynchronous flight, the researchers mapped flight strategies onto two fundamental ways of thinking about oscillations. By adjusting a few parameters, the insects can shift from one flight mode to another. These findings provide insight into the behavior of ancient insect muscles and showcase the interdisciplinary nature of this research, combining physics, evolutionary biology, and robotics.

Insects that fly synchronously match their nervous system pulses to wing movement. However, smaller insects lack the mechanics for synchronous flight and instead employ asynchronous flight. Asynchronous flight involves sending a pulse of activity to the flight muscles, which are then primed to contract regardless of whether the wing needs to flap. This allows the wings to flap faster than if the nervous system had to activate and relax the muscles each time.

The researchers’ findings challenge the assumption that asynchronous flight evolved independently in different insect groups. They discovered that asynchronous flight evolved once for all flying insects and that transitions between synchronous and asynchronous flight have occurred in both directions. By modeling the evolution of flight and studying moths, the researchers gained valuable insights into the mechanisms behind these flight modes.

This research sheds light on the fascinating world of insect flight, offering new perspectives on the evolution of flight and the capabilities of these tiny creatures.

Sources: Georgia Tech/Rob Felt

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

科學

天文學家發現宇宙中奇異的爆炸：發光快藍色光學瞬變之謎

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

科學家遇到“好問題”，因為樣本罐含有大量來自小行星貝努的物質

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

中國計劃擴建太空站作為國際太空站的替代方案

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯

你錯過了

科學

天文學家發現宇宙中奇異的爆炸：發光快藍色光學瞬變之謎

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

科學家遇到“好問題”，因為樣本罐含有大量來自小行星貝努的物質

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

中國計劃擴建太空站作為國際太空站的替代方案

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

哈伯太空望遠鏡捕捉到令人驚嘆的透鏡狀星系 NGC 612 影像

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論