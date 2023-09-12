電離尿素在地球生命起源中的作用

Scientists have made significant strides in understanding the origins of life on Earth by utilizing innovative X-ray spectroscopy techniques. By studying the ionization and reaction of urea molecules, researchers have shed light on how the building blocks of life may have formed during the pre-biotic stage.

During this period, the Earth’s atmosphere was less dense, allowing high-energy space radiation to ionize molecules. Small water puddles containing urea, an essential organic compound for nucleo base formation, were exposed to this intense radiation. As a result, urea underwent conversion into reaction products that could have served as the foundation for life.

To further investigate this process, an international research team from Tohoku University, the University of Geneva, ETH Zurich, and the University of Hamburg employed a groundbreaking X-ray spectroscopy approach. This technique utilized a high-harmonic generation light source and a sub-micron liquid flat-jet to examine chemical reactions in liquids with exceptional temporal precision.

By studying the changes in urea molecules at the femtosecond level (one quadrillionth of a second), the researchers uncovered the dynamic process that occurs after ionization. Ionizing radiation damages the urea biomolecules, but as the energy dissipates, the urea molecules undergo a rapid and intricate reaction.

Previous studies focused on molecular reactions in the gas phase, but the team engineered a device to generate an ultra-thin liquid jet within a vacuum to expand their investigations into the aqueous environment, which is the natural setting for bio-chemical processes. This advancement allowed them to study how reactions unfold in real-time.

Not only does this research provide insights into the origins of life on Earth, but it also opens up new opportunities in the emerging field of attochemistry. By observing molecular reactions at an unprecedented level of detail, scientists can gain a deeper understanding of chemical processes and advance our knowledge of the fundamental mechanisms that drive life.

