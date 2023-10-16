城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

毛毛蟲前腿的演化之謎

By加布里埃爾博塔

十月六日
毛毛蟲前腿的演化之謎

Caterpillars are known for their extra legs, called prolegs, which are used for grasping onto twigs and leaves. A recent study has shed light on the evolutionary origin of these prolegs. Researchers have found that the prolegs are actually derived from a genetic program that specifies lobes in crustacean limbs. This genetic program had remained inactive in the crustacean limb region for millions of years until it was reactivated in the abdomen of caterpillars.

The study involved disrupting a specific gene, abdominal A, in butterfly larvae where the prolegs are located. Complete disruption of the gene resulted in the absence of prolegs, while partial disruption led to the development of two distinct traits in the abdomen—prolegs and a modified version of thoracic legs. This indicates that these two traits emerge from different locations in the body and cannot be the same trait.

Further analysis revealed that the genetic blueprint of prolegs is similar to that of head horns, another novel trait in butterflies and moths. The pool of genes expressed in prolegs is also similar to the genes found in endites, part of the appendages in crustaceans.

The study suggests that the evolutionary history of insect limbs is complex, with limbs originating as single-axis appendages and later becoming biramous. Over time, these limbs developed internal-facing lobes called endites. In some insect lineages, the endites were lost, but in butterflies and moths, they were reactivated to function as prolegs.

This research shows how evolution repurposes existing traits and genetic programs. Prolegs are a novel trait that emerged from pre-existing instructions for making bits of primitive legs. The mystery of caterpillar prolegs has finally been solved, revealing their ancient connection to crustacean limbs.

來源：
–新加坡國立大學

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

科學

新型小鼠虛擬實境耳機增強神經通路研究

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

賓州州立大學的研究人員在細胞與細胞的連接處發現了複合物

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

了解旋轉磁鐵懸浮輔助磁鐵的現象

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞

你錯過了

科學

新型小鼠虛擬實境耳機增強神經通路研究

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

賓州州立大學的研究人員在細胞與細胞的連接處發現了複合物

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

了解旋轉磁鐵懸浮輔助磁鐵的現象

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

NASA 的 OSIRIS-REx 解開了小行星 Bennu 的秘密：知識寶庫與外星生命的潛力

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論