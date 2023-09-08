城市生活

NASA Prepares Space Launch System Rocket for Crewed Lunar Mission in 2024

By

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
NASA is making significant preparations for its upcoming Artemis 2 mission, which will see four astronauts embark on a lunar journey. This will mark the first time humans have traveled to the moon in over 50 years. The mission will utilize NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, which has already successfully flown with an uncrewed spacecraft named Artemis 1.

The primary focus of NASA’s preparations is ensuring the safety of the crew during the stresses of launch. This involves additional testing of new systems onboard the SLS rocket and its mobile launcher, including an emergency escape system. The astronauts themselves are actively involved in the preparation process, which includes on-site testing with them wearing their spacesuits.

The Artemis 1 mission, which sent three mannequins around the moon, has provided a foundation for creating a smoother preparation process for Artemis 2. The challenges faced during Artemis 1, such as delays in simulated launch countdowns, have been addressed, and now the focus is on crew-related content and training to enhance safety measures.

Preparations for Artemis 2 involve various key milestones. The crew will simulate a launch day alongside the ground crew, participate in emergency escape practices, and the rocket will undergo stacking and assembly tests in NASA’s Vehicle Assembly Building. Finally, the stack will be prepared on the launch pad for the mission’s late 2024 launch.

Safety is the primary concern throughout the preparation process. NASA will conduct the same number of launch countdown simulations as before, prioritizing the safety of both the flight crew and ground crew. Continuous practice and muscle memory training are essential components of the preparation, ensuring that all team members are well-prepared for the mission.

Notable changes in Artemis 2 include adjustments to fueling procedures based on lessons learned during the wet dress rehearsal for Artemis 1. Design changes to the mobile launcher help improve its functionality. Attention is also given to fuel tank interfaces to prevent leaks, with data from previous tests informing the necessary adjustments.

With these comprehensive preparations, NASA is on track to make its historic Artemis 2 mission a successful endeavor, paving the way for future lunar exploration.

來源：
– Article: Space.com
– Image credits: NASA

