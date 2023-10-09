城市生活

天龍座流星雨今晚達到頂峰

薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

十月六日
The Draconid meteor shower, also known as the Giacobinids, can be observed in the night sky until tomorrow, but its peak is expected to occur this evening. This annual meteor shower is characterized as “variable,” meaning that the intensity and frequency of meteors can vary greatly from year to year.

During the peak of the Draconid meteor shower, observers can experience a breathtaking display of shooting stars. However, due to its unpredictable nature, there is no guarantee of the number of meteors that will be visible. Some years may see only a few meteors per hour, while other years can produce a spectacular show with hundreds of meteors streaking across the sky.

The radiant point of the Draconid meteor shower is located in the constellation Draco, hence its name. To observe the meteor shower, it is recommended to find a dark location away from city lights, lie back, and look towards the northwestern sky.

While the Draconid meteor shower is not as well-known or popular as other annual meteor showers like the Perseids or Geminids, it offers a unique and exciting experience for stargazers. The meteors are remnants of comet 21P/Giacobini-Zinner, which orbits the Sun every 6.6 years. As the Earth passes through the debris left behind by the comet, the particles burn up in our atmosphere, creating the dazzling streaks of light we see as meteors.

So, if you’re a fan of celestial events and meteor showers, don’t miss your chance to catch the Draconids tonight. Remember to dress warmly, bring a blanket, and enjoy the beauty of the night sky.

定義：
– Draconid Meteor Shower/Giacobinids: An annual meteor shower that occurs in October, characterized as “variable” and known for its unpredictable intensity and frequency of meteors.
– Radiant Point: The point in the sky from which meteors in a meteor shower appear to originate.

來源：
– The Draconid Meteor Shower can be seen until tomorrow but peaks this evening by Sam Tonkin

