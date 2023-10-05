城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

手錶維修對太空站維護的影響

By曼波布雷西亞

十月六日
Don Pettit, a chemical engineer and NASA astronaut, revolutionized the way repairs are done on the International Space Station (ISS) through his experience in watch repair. In a video documenting his watch repair process, Pettit showcased the importance of fine motor repair work in space. Prior to this, the standard protocol for repairs on the ISS involved replacing entire units, without taking them apart. However, the Columbia disaster in 2003, which grounded Houston’s fleet for two and a half years, forced NASA to rethink their approach.

Pettit’s watch repair video demonstrated that repairs could be done effectively in space, thereby prompting NASA to consider the idea of utilizing their astronauts’ dexterity for fine repair work. This mindset shift had a significant impact on future maintenance procedures aboard the ISS.

The ability to repair equipment on orbit allowed NASA to adapt to the challenges brought about by the extended grounding of the Space Shuttle fleet. With the reduced crew size and limited supplies on the ISS, the need for efficient repairs became critical. Pettit’s video played a crucial role in proving that astronauts possessed the skills necessary for intricate repair tasks.

By taking inspiration from Pettit’s watch repair demonstration, NASA maintenance personnel began exploring the possibility of dismantling and fixing equipment on orbit. This approach allowed them to extend the lifespan of existing supplies and reduce the reliance on spare parts from Earth.

The influence of Pettit’s video went beyond demonstrating repair capabilities. It showcased the proficiency and finesse of astronauts in handling delicate tasks, challenging the perception that they were solely responsible for larger, rougher operations. This shift in mindset paved the way for a new era of space station maintenance and repair procedures.

With the passage of the NASA Authorization Act, which extends US participation in the ISS until 2030, and the increasing involvement of commercial space operators, the importance of fine repair work remains crucial. The legacy of watch repair in space continues to play a significant role in ensuring the longevity and functionality of spacecraft.

Sources: Wired

