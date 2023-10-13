城市生活

歷史性的全女性太空行走將於 30 月 XNUMX 日舉行

十月六日
歷史性的全女性太空行走將於 30 月 XNUMX 日舉行

Two NASA astronauts, Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara, are set to make history by conducting an all-woman spacewalk on the International Space Station (ISS) on October 30. This will be the fourth extravehicular activity (EVA) involving an all-female crew, with the previous three conducted by the same pair of astronauts.

The spacewalk, originally scheduled for October 20, was delayed due to a coolant leak in a backup radiator for the Russian Nauka science module on the ISS. To ensure the safety of the astronauts, NASA postponed two upcoming US spacewalks. The Russian space agency will conduct its own spacewalk on October 25 to investigate the ammonia leak further.

The significance of this event is highlighted by the challenges posed by the current NASA spacesuits, known as extravehicular mobility units (EMUs). These suits were designed in the 1970s, and their sizes primarily reflect the body proportions of male astronauts. This has made spacewalks with smaller-bodied astronauts, such as women, relatively rare. However, future NASA programs, including moon exploration, are developing spacesuits that will accommodate a more diverse range of body sizes.

Despite the sizing challenges, female NASA astronauts have proven their ability to adapt. Astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir successfully completed a series of spacewalks in 2019 and 2020, breaking down stereotypes associated with limited-size spacesuits. The upcoming all-woman spacewalk with Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara will focus on essential maintenance tasks, including the removal of a faulty electronics box from a communications antenna and the replacement of a bearing assembly on the solar alpha rotary joint.

This historic spacewalk represents a significant step forward for gender equality in space exploration and highlights NASA’s commitment to diversity and inclusion. It also paves the way for future missions that will involve astronauts with a greater range of body types, ensuring that space exploration remains accessible to all.

