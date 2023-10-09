城市生活

科學

紐西蘭深處隱藏的海洋可以解釋神秘的地震

By羅伯特·安德魯

十月六日
Sensors have detected the presence of a vast hidden ocean buried two miles beneath the sea floor off the coast of New Zealand. This discovery offers a potential explanation for the mysterious “slow-motion” earthquakes that have been shaking the island nation. The revelation came from a 3D seismic image captured by sensors towed behind a research vessel.

The hidden ocean was found in a volcanic province that formed when a massive plume of lava breached the Earth’s surface in the Pacific Ocean 125 million years ago. The team used seismic scans to build a 3D picture of the ancient volcanic plateau, revealing thick, layered sediments surrounding buried volcanoes. Lab experiments on drill core samples of the volcanic rock showed that water made up nearly half of its volume.

The fault responsible for the slow-motion earthquakes, known as slow slip events, releases tectonic pressure over days or months rather than minutes or seconds. Scientists have long suspected that these events are linked to buried water, and the discovery of the hidden ocean provides direct geologic evidence.

Lead author Andrew Gase, a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Texas Institute for Geophysics, explained that the amount of water found is much higher than normal, suggesting it could have a significant impact on the fault. Understanding how this hidden ocean affects the earthquakes could provide valuable insights into large earthquakes.

The researchers speculate that the shallow seas in which the volcanic eruptions occurred eroded the volcanoes, creating porous, broken-up rock that acted as an aquifer. Over time, this rock transformed into clay, trapping even more water. Deeper drilling is now needed to determine where the water ends up and whether it affects pressure around the fault.

This finding is crucial because it supports the theory that underground water pressure plays a role in triggering slow slip earthquakes. By gaining a deeper understanding of this process, scientists may be able to improve their ability to predict and mitigate the impact of large earthquakes.

來源：
– UTIG (University of Texas Institute for Geophysics)

By 羅伯特·安德魯

