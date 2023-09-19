城市生活

中國嫦娥四號任務揭開了月球的秘密

By曼波布雷西亞

19 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
China’s Chang’e-4 mission has provided groundbreaking insights into the mysteries of the moon. The mission, conducted by the Chinese National Space Administration (CNSA), achieved the historic milestone of landing on the far side of the moon in 2018. Since then, the spacecraft has been capturing remarkable images and extracting mineral samples, shedding light on the moon’s geological history.

The findings of the Chang’e-4 mission were recently published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets. The analysis revealed that the top 130 feet (40m) of the lunar surface consists of multiple layers of dust, soil, and broken rocks. Researchers also discovered five distinct layers of lunar lava beneath this surface, which spread across the landscape billions of years ago.

Experts believe that the moon formed 4.51 billion years ago when a Mars-sized object collided with Earth and resulted in a fragment breaking off. For the next 200 million years, the moon experienced various impacts from space debris, creating cracks on its surface. Just like Earth, the moon’s mantle contained pockets of molten magma, which seeped into the cracks due to volcanic eruptions.

However, the new data from Chang’e-4 reveals that the volcanic activity on the moon gradually decreased over time. The closer the volcanic rock was to the moon’s surface, the thinner it became, suggesting that the moon was cooling down and becoming geologically inactive.

While volcanic activity is thought to have ceased between one billion and 100 million years ago, researchers, including astrogeological expert Jianqing Feng, speculate that there may still be magma hidden deep beneath the lunar surface.

This groundbreaking mission marks just the beginning of further exploration and mapping of the moon’s geological features by the Chang’e-4 mission. The discoveries made thus far provide valuable insights into the moon’s past and contribute to our understanding of the solar system’s history.

