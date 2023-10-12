城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

如何用手機安全捕捉日食

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

十月六日
如何用手機安全捕捉日食

You can capture the solar eclipse on your cellphone, but not in its full glory. According to Scott Fisher, an astronomy lecturer at the University of Oregon, there might be a technical limitation where the sun doesn’t appear large enough on the screen to view it well. Taking a still image of the eclipse is easier than recording a video because there is less exposure time. Fisher recommends using a tripod or leaning your phone against a stable object to avoid hand jitters while recording the video.

It is important to note that it is never safe to look directly at the sun during an eclipse without the appropriate eyewear protection as the solar radiation can damage the retina. Regular sunglasses are not sufficient, as they do not provide enough protection. Safe solar viewers must comply with the ISO 12312-2 international standard and must meet certain requirements such as blocking no more than 0.00032% of sunlight, being free of defects, and covering both eyes.

To capture the solar eclipse on your cellphone, it is crucial to use the right solar filter in front of the camera lens. The filter must be specifically made for solar viewing. Carly Stocks, a Utah-based photographer, recommends using filters that screw in front of the lens, but taping one on can also work. The filter should be larger than the lens itself and should be kept on at all times during the viewing experience to ensure the safety of your eyes and camera sensor.

While it is possible to capture the sun during the solar eclipse in selfie mode by placing a solar filter over the front camera lens, it may not result in the best selfie. Stocks explains that the image is likely to be completely black with a tiny sun. However, you can use a solar viewer or a sheet of solar filter to cover the sun in the frame and get a picture of it. It is important to be cautious of using a smaller filter as it may risk damaging your phone while trying to frame it.

If you don’t have eclipse glasses, handheld viewers can be used to cover both eyes while viewing. Another alternative is to create a do-it-yourself eclipse viewing projector using a cardboard box, a white sheet of paper, tape, scissors, and a piece of aluminum foil. By creating a pinhole in the aluminum foil and projecting the light onto the white sheet of paper, a crescent sun can be seen without directly looking at the sun.

The solar eclipse on Saturday will be viewable in several U.S. states including Oregon, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico, Texas, California, Idaho, Colorado, and Arizona.

來源：
– 今日美國
–美國宇航局
– 太空網

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

相關帖子

科學

女性在短期關係中更喜歡體力，但為了長期成功更喜歡幽默感

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

安全觀看和拍攝日環食指南

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

太空中的衛星：對射電天文學的威脅以及我們與宇宙的聯繫

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

你錯過了

科學

女性在短期關係中更喜歡體力，但為了長期成功更喜歡幽默感

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

安全觀看和拍攝日環食指南

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

太空中的衛星：對射電天文學的威脅以及我們與宇宙的聯繫

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

螢光用於測量暴露於臭氧的大豆的壓力水平

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論