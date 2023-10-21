城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

本週最奇怪的阿里巴巴電動車：受 Troncycle 啟發的自由行程碰碰車摩托車

By加布里埃爾博塔

十月六日
本週最奇怪的阿里巴巴電動車：受 Troncycle 啟發的自由行程碰碰車摩托車

This week’s Awesomely Weird Alibaba Electric Vehicle of the Week features a wacky and unconventional machine that seems to defy reason. Introducing the free-range bumper car motorcycle inspired by the Troncycle. Unlike traditional carnival rides, this electric motorcycle does not need to be tethered to a steel floor and ceiling. It is powered by an onboard battery, allowing for free movement anywhere.

While this unconventional vehicle may not be suitable for daily commuting, it offers unique features that make up for its lack of speed and power. Equipped with “four radars” and “anti-collision plastic,” the motorcycle prioritizes safety. Despite its low-powered 24V battery and 350W motor, the vehicle compensates with its high-tech features.

In addition to its safety features, the motorcycle stands out with its colorful LED light show, guaranteeing a visually appealing ride. Although it may not reach high speeds, its aesthetic appeal compensates for its lack of velocity.

It’s important to note that this Troncycle-inspired vehicle deviates from the traditional motorcycle design. It features three or four smaller wheels under the chassis, resembling a motorcycle-shaped go-kart.

Surprisingly, this kids’ toy also includes a pillion seat, allowing parents to experience the thrill while their children take control. This unique configuration provides a one-of-a-kind riding experience for both children and parents.

For those wanting to witness the bumper-tron-cycle in action, a video showcasing the vehicle being ridden by a professional on a closed course is available.

In summary, this Awesomely Weird Alibaba Electric Vehicle of the Week highlights a free-range bumper car motorcycle with Troncycle-inspired design elements. Despite its modest specs, the motorcycle offers innovative safety features, a vibrant LED light show, and a unique configuration that allows parents to ride along with their children.

定義：
– Bumper car: A small electrically powered car used in amusement parks and fairgrounds, designed with a rubber bumper to absorb collision impacts.
– Troncycle: A fictional motorcycle featured in the film “Tron” known for its futuristic design and luminous aesthetics.

來源：
– Bumper Troncycle Video: [Video] (source not mentioned in the article)
– Awesomely Weird Alibaba Electric Vehicle of the Week Source: [URL] (source not mentioned in the article)

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

科學

新研究發現史前女性是活躍的獵人

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

獵戶座流星雨：今晚值得一看的天體現象

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

格陵蘭冰蓋的未來：避免災難並扭轉損害

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞

你錯過了

科學

新研究發現史前女性是活躍的獵人

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

獵戶座流星雨：今晚值得一看的天體現象

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

格陵蘭冰蓋的未來：避免災難並扭轉損害

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

科學家終於有了一個理論來解釋來自「地獄」星球的訊號

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論