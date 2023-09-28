城市生活

為壯觀的豐收月做好準備

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
On September 28, sky-watchers will have the opportunity to witness the Harvest Moon, a natural phenomenon with great agricultural significance. This full moon, which will rise at 3:27 p.m. IST, marks the fourth and final supermoon of the year, wrapping up a summer filled with celestial wonders.

A supermoon occurs when the moon is at its closest point to Earth in its elliptical orbit, resulting in an illusion of increased size and brightness. This upcoming supermoon will be approximately 224,854 miles from Earth, making it appear about 5 percent larger and 13 percent brighter than an average full moon.

The Harvest Moon is not defined by the month it occurs in, but rather by its alignment with the autumnal equinox. This year, the equinox took place on September 23, making the Harvest Moon particularly special. It is also known as the corn moon and symbolizes the conclusion of summer harvests. Farmers and sky-watchers alike celebrate this event as a time of abundance and thanksgiving.

In addition to the Harvest Moon, sky-watchers will be treated to a celestial parade. Planets like Jupiter, Saturn, and Mercury will be visible in the night sky, adding to the spectacle.

If you happen to miss this year’s Harvest Moon, don’t worry. The next supermoon to look forward to will be on September 18, 2024, once again coinciding with the Harvest Moon. This will be the first of two supermoons in 2024, with the second one occurring on October 17.

So mark your calendars and get ready for an awe-inspiring show in the night sky. The Harvest Moon is a captivating event that reminds us of the wonders of our universe and the cycles of nature.

定義：

– Supermoon: When the moon reaches its closest point to Earth in its elliptical orbit, giving the illusion of increased size and brightness.
– Harvest Moon: The full moon closest to the autumnal equinox, symbolizing the conclusion of summer harvests.

來源：
– 太空網
–美國宇航局
– Old Farmer’s Almanac

