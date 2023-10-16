城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

客人在豪華飯店發現螞蟻出沒

By羅伯特·安德魯

十月六日
A guest staying at the four-star Malmaison Hotel in Leith, Scotland, was disgusted to find his room infested with ants. David Maison, who was visiting Edinburgh for a birthday getaway, woke up to discover bugs in the bathroom before finding dozens of ants on his towel. The insects were believed to have emerged from a crack in the tiles.

Maison immediately notified hotel staff and uploaded a video of the infestation to social media. He emphasized the importance of addressing the health and safety concerns and urged the hotel to take immediate action. However, he claimed that the response he received from the hotel staff was lackluster, with a simple apology and no offer of compensation or resolution.

The presence of ants in hotel rooms can be distressing for guests, and it raises questions about cleanliness and maintenance standards. Ant infestations can potentially pose health risks as these insects can carry bacteria and allergens. Therefore, it is crucial for hotel management to address such issues promptly and effectively.

The Malmaison Hotel has stated that they are investigating the matter but has not provided further comments at this time. It is important for hotels to prioritize guest satisfaction and take swift action when confronted with such concerns to maintain their reputation and ensure a pleasant stay for their customers.

– Edinburgh Live

科學

Sentinel-5P 所揭示的二氧化氮濃度值得關注

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

新標題：探索太空小行星的美麗與神秘

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

Catalaunicus 皮埃羅古猿的重建為類人猿和人類進化提供了見解

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔

