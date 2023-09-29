Retired NASA Astronaut Analyzes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3’s Space Scene

A retired NASA astronaut, Chris Hadfield, has deconstructed a scene from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 to determine its accuracy in depicting space. The scene in question shows Peter Quill/Star-Lord, played by Chris Pratt, stranded in space without protective gear. Hadfield analyzed the scene and discussed the potential consequences of such a situation.

According to Hadfield, living outside of a spaceship without a spacesuit for about 30 seconds may not cause immediate harm. However, after approximately a minute and a half, irreversible damage would occur, leading to eventual death. Within 15 seconds, the oxygen in the blood would deplete, causing unconsciousness when it reaches the brain.

As for the visual effects in the scene, Hadfield mentioned that the swelling of Star-Lord’s face is realistic since blood would fizz, creating bubbles throughout the body. However, the instant freezing of his face would not occur without water present, as there is a significant amount of thermal mass to slow down the process.

Hadfield acknowledged that filmmakers often take artistic license when portraying space scenes, as most of the effects would occur internally. Despite the inaccuracies, he admired the overall portrayal of space in the movie.

Since his retirement from NASA, Hadfield has written books about his experiences and received recognition for his career. The scene from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 emphasizes the need for scientific accuracy in space-related media.

In the film’s storyline, Peter Quill survives his space ordeal and returns safely to Earth. There are hints of a potential standalone Star-Lord movie exploring his adjustment to life on Earth. Filmmaker James Gunn and Chris Pratt have reportedly discussed this concept.

