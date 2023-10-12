城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

灰鯨族群死亡事件的增加與北冰洋狀況的變化有關

By曼波布雷西亞

十月六日
灰鯨族群死亡事件的增加與北冰洋狀況的變化有關

A new study conducted by researchers at Oregon State University’s Marine Mammal Institute has found that changing conditions in the Arctic Ocean have resulted in three major mortality events in the eastern North Pacific gray whale population since the 1980s. During these die-offs, which included the ongoing event starting in 2019, the gray whale population experienced a reduction of up to 25% over a few years. This drastic decline in population was attributed to the low availability of prey in the Arctic and the obstruction of feeding areas due to sea ice. These findings highlight the vulnerability of even highly mobile and long-lived species like gray whales to the impacts of climate change.

The eastern North Pacific gray whales are one of the few large whale populations that have recovered from commercial whaling. However, as the population has approached levels similar to the carrying capacity of their Arctic feeding areas, they have become more sensitive to changing environmental conditions. The previous mortality events in the 1980s and 1990s were temporary, and the population quickly rebounded as conditions improved. This has challenged the assumption that recovering populations would remain steady at their carrying capacities.

The study, published in the journal Science, also emphasizes the value of long-term data collection in understanding species and their dependence on the environment. The gray whales have been extensively studied since the 1960s, providing crucial insights into population dynamics and the effects of climate change on this iconic species. The research was made possible by the continuous monitoring efforts of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Southwest Fisheries Science Center.

The ongoing decline in Arctic sea ice and rapidly changing ocean conditions pose significant challenges for the gray whale population in the long term. While fewer sea ice levels in the summer provide increased foraging opportunities, the overall reduction in sea ice cover resulting from climate change is likely to have detrimental effects on gray whales. Understanding these dynamics is crucial for developing effective conservation strategies for this recovering population.

來源：
– Study published in Science (no URL)

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

科學

女性在短期關係中更喜歡體力，但為了長期成功更喜歡幽默感

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

安全觀看和拍攝日環食指南

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

太空中的衛星：對射電天文學的威脅以及我們與宇宙的聯繫

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

你錯過了

科學

女性在短期關係中更喜歡體力，但為了長期成功更喜歡幽默感

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

安全觀看和拍攝日環食指南

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

太空中的衛星：對射電天文學的威脅以及我們與宇宙的聯繫

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

螢光用於測量暴露於臭氧的大豆的壓力水平

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論