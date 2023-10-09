城市生活

New Zealand’s “Slow-Motion” Earthquakes Linked to Massive Water Reservoir Hidden Beneath Pacific Ocean

By加布里埃爾博塔

十月六日
Researchers have made a groundbreaking discovery by uncovering a massive reservoir of water hidden beneath the Pacific Ocean, which may provide an explanation for the occurrence of “slow-motion” earthquakes in New Zealand. These slow-slip quakes can last for months without causing significant damage to the surrounding area.

The Hikurangi Subduction Zone, located off the east coast of New Zealand’s North Island, is where the Pacific tectonic plate slides beneath the Australian tectonic plate. This area is known for experiencing a high number of slow-slip quakes. Previous studies have shown that these quakes primarily occur in shallow waters off the coast of Gisborne, making it an ideal location for further research.

One team of scientists aimed to understand why slip events occur more frequently at certain faults. Through seismic imaging, they discovered a massive reservoir of water trapped within the rocks. The imaging revealed thick layers of sediment surrounding ancient buried volcanoes. The rocks beneath the volcanoes were found to be rich in fluids.

Upon examining drill core samples from the volcanic rock, the researchers found that water accounted for nearly half of its volume. This is unusual, as older ocean crust typically contains less water. The presence of high water content indicates that water pressures may be a key factor in slow-slip events. It is believed that water-rich sediment is usually buried by the fault as one tectonic plate sinks. However, in this case, eroded volcanic rock with high water content was buried before transforming into clay.

The team plans to conduct further drilling and research to understand the role of fluid in dampening earthquakes originating from the fault. This discovery provides a valuable field experiment that supports the correlation between fluids and tectonic fault movement, including earthquake behavior.

來源：科學進展

