城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

數百萬人為美洲的日環食做準備

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

十月六日
數百萬人為美洲的日環食做準備

Millions of people across the Americas are eagerly preparing for a rare and captivating astronomical event. On Saturday, an annular solar eclipse will occur, casting a shadowy veil from Oregon to Brazil. This phenomenon will create a fiery orange rim in the sky that will only be visible for a few minutes.

An annular solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the sun and Earth, creating a “ring of fire” effect. This occurs because of the moon’s slightly ovular orbit, which causes it to be at its farthest point from Earth during the eclipse.

In the United States, the eclipse will be visible in states such as Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas. The eclipse will travel across a 125-mile-wide path of annularity between noon and 1 p.m. Eastern time. Other parts of the country, including cities like Seattle, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Houston, will experience a partial eclipse.

It is important to note that looking directly at the annular eclipse without proper protective equipment can cause damage to the eyes. Scientists and experts advise viewers to use appropriate gear to ensure their safety while observing the eclipse.

Various events and gatherings are planned along the path of annularity, ranging from small local parties to larger festivals. Telescopes will be set up in Oregon, and San Francisco’s Exploratorium will livestream the event from Utah. Furthermore, the town of Marysvale, Utah, is preparing for an influx of visitors and hosting a three-day celebration.

The eclipse will also cross through Texas, including the city of San Antonio. This region is fortunate enough to be in the path of both Saturday’s annular eclipse and a total eclipse set to occur next April. Excitement and anticipation have been building in San Antonio, where scientists and locals have been eagerly awaiting this rare event.

This annular solar eclipse provides a unique opportunity for people from all walks of life to come together and marvel at our place in the vast and infinite universe. It serves as a reminder that we all share the same home within this expansive cosmos.

定義：
– Annular Solar Eclipse: A type of solar eclipse that occurs when the moon is at its farthest point from Earth,

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

相關帖子

科學

小學助教因缺乏週末治療而中風去世

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

超過 100 種哺乳動物被發現會發光，其中包括貓

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

漩渦星系：銀河相遇

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯

你錯過了

科學

小學助教因缺乏週末治療而中風去世

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

超過 100 種哺乳動物被發現會發光，其中包括貓

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

漩渦星系：銀河相遇

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

我們腳下的聲音：透過聲學模式揭示岩石穩定性

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論