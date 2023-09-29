識別抗病珊瑚以實現更健康的珊瑚礁系統

Northeastern scientist Steven Vollmer has conducted research to explore the possibility of identifying disease-resistant corals by their genetic makeup and the potential for creating healthier reef systems through selective breeding. Vollmer’s report in the journal Science reveals that there are dozens of staghorn genotypes from Florida and Panama that are resistant or highly resistant to disease. This discovery could prove beneficial for coral farmers who are growing coral in underwater nurseries, as they will be able to determine which corals are highly disease resistant. The study found that as few as 10 gene variants can accurately identify disease-resistant corals.

White band disease has had a devastating impact on staghorn and elkhorn corals in the Caribbean, nearly wiping out these iconic coral species. Vollmer’s research aims to address the lack of knowledge regarding disease resistance in remnant coral populations. By subjecting 50 staghorn coral genotypes from Florida and Panama to white band disease, Vollmer and his team found 33 genotypes that displayed disease resistance and 15 genotypes that were highly disease resistant. This information can aid in the recovery process of Florida reefs, as coral farmers can selectively breed disease-resistant corals for restoration efforts.

While white band disease is caused by a bacterial pathogen, little is known about the specific bacteria responsible. Corals are colonies of tiny animals called polyps that have a symbiotic relationship with photosynthetic algae, providing them with food in the form of sugars. Rising sea temperatures, which can cause thermal bleaching of corals, may also make them more susceptible to disease. Future research will explore the links between disease resistance and temperature tolerance.

This study highlights the potential for genetic selection in coral farming to create disease-resistant corals and promote healthier reef systems. By identifying and breeding disease-resistant corals, coral restoration efforts can be more effective in combating the damaging effects of disease outbreaks.

