城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

Gene Discovery Enhances Understanding of Root Hair Growth and Nitrate Foraging in Grasses

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

19 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Gene Discovery Enhances Understanding of Root Hair Growth and Nitrate Foraging in Grasses

Researchers at Washington State University have identified a gene, called “BUZZ,” that plays a crucial role in the growth of root hairs in plants. Root hairs are tiny structures that help plants absorb water and nutrients from the soil. The discovery of this gene not only sheds light on the mechanisms of root growth but also has the potential to enhance sustainable crop production.

The BUZZ gene was found to regulate root growth, both in terms of the rate and lateral root initiation, in response to the concentration of nitrates in the soil. Nitrogen is an essential nutrient for plant growth, and nitrates are a primary source of nitrogen. Understanding how plants find and use nitrates can have significant implications for agriculture, fertilization practices, and environmental sustainability.

Interestingly, the BUZZ gene is expressed at low levels and had never been described before. This made its identification challenging. The gene is believed to be conserved across different grass species, including important crops like wheat, rice, maize, and barley. Enhancing the ability of these crops to find and effectively utilize nitrates can have a profound impact on global food production.

The researchers are now delving deeper into the mechanisms controlled by the BUZZ gene. By unraveling the specific functions of this gene, they hope to uncover more insights into nitrate foraging and root system development.

The study was led by PhD students from the Washington State University lab, along with collaborators from other institutions. The findings highlight the importance of basic research in understanding fundamental biological processes, which can ultimately lead to practical applications in crop improvement and sustainability.

來源：
– Thiel A. Lehman et al, BUZZ: an essential gene for postinitiation root hair growth and a mediator of root architecture in Brachypodium distachyon, New Phytologist (2023). DOI: 10.1111/nph.19079

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

相關帖子

科學

國際太空站的未來：美國太空總署計畫控制脫軌

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

ISRO準備恢復與Chandrayaan-3著陸器的通訊

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

當陽光返回月球南極時，印度太空研究組織正在等待維克拉姆登陸器的信號確認

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯

你錯過了

科學

國際太空站的未來：美國太空總署計畫控制脫軌

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

ISRO準備恢復與Chandrayaan-3著陸器的通訊

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

當陽光返回月球南極時，印度太空研究組織正在等待維克拉姆登陸器的信號確認

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

天文學家在木星的衛星歐羅巴上檢測到二氧化碳，顯示潛在的宜居性

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論