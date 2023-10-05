城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

較小的 CRISPR 基因編輯工具有望治療遺傳性疾病

By曼波布雷西亞

十月六日
較小的 CRISPR 基因編輯工具有望治療遺傳性疾病

Scientists have developed a new CRISPR gene-editing tool, AsCas12f, that is smaller and more efficient than the commonly used Cas9 enzyme. The smaller size of AsCas12f allows for more efficient packaging into carrier viruses, which can then be delivered into living cells. This breakthrough could lead to more compact and effective genome-editing applications in humans.

Researchers created a library of possible AsCas12f mutations and selected the ones that would engineer an enzyme with 10 times more editing ability than the original version. This engineered AsCas12f has already been tested successfully in mice, showing promise for future treatments for patients with genetic disorders.

The team used cryogenic electron microscopy to analyze AsCas12f and engineer the new version. By studying the structure of the enzyme, they were able to identify and select mutations that would enhance its genome-editing activity.

CRISPR-Cas9, the most well-known gene-editing tool, has limitations in terms of its size. To overcome this limitation, researchers have been searching for a smaller Cas protein that can be efficiently packaged into adeno-associated viruses (AAVs) for delivery into cells. AAVs are not harmful to patients and have a lower likelihood of provoking an immune response.

Cas9, while effective, often lacks efficiency when used for gene therapy due to its large size. The development of the smaller AsCas12f enzyme provides a solution to this problem. Its compact size allows for more efficient delivery and could lead to improved treatments for patients with genetic disorders.

來源：
– 來源文章：[插入來源文章標題]
– DNADNA Definition: Deoxyribonucleic acid is a molecule composed of two long strands of nucleotides that carries genetic instructions for development, functioning, growth, and reproduction.
– Virus Definition: A virus is a tiny infectious agent that consists of genetic material surrounded by a protein coat and can infect a wide range of organisms, including humans.
– Amino Acid Definition: Amino acids are organic compounds used to build proteins. There are 20 types of amino acids, and their sequences determine the structure and function of proteins.
– Image Source: [Insert Image Source]

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

科學

對於鹹水中的淡水昆蟲來說，持續的新陳代謝可能會付出高昂的代價

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

皇家泰瑞爾博物館展示罕見的三角龍頭骨

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

太空海岸 2022 年發射次數破紀錄，預計 2023 年發射次數還會增加

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞

你錯過了

科學

較小的 CRISPR 基因編輯工具有望治療遺傳性疾病

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

對於鹹水中的淡水昆蟲來說，持續的新陳代謝可能會付出高昂的代價

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

皇家泰瑞爾博物館展示罕見的三角龍頭骨

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

太空海岸 2022 年發射次數破紀錄，預計 2023 年發射次數還會增加

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論