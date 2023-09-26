城市生活

細菌蛋白在穩定甲烷包合物中的作用

By曼波布雷西亞

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Gigatons of greenhouse gas are trapped under the seafloor in the form of methane clathrates, which are tiny cages of ice that trap methane gas and prevent it from escaping into the atmosphere. These ice formations have the potential to impact climate change, and they can also cause issues during offshore drilling, such as freezing and bursting pipes.

The biological process behind the stability of methane clathrates has been largely unknown until now. However, a recent study by a team of researchers from Georgia Tech has shed light on this phenomenon. They discovered a class of bacterial proteins that play a crucial role in the formation and stability of methane clathrates.

The team, led by Jennifer Glass and Raquel Lieberman, found that these novel bacterial proteins are as effective as commercial chemicals used in drilling but are non-toxic, eco-friendly, and scalable. Their discovery has implications for the search for life in the solar system and could enhance the safety of transporting natural gas.

To identify these proteins, the researchers examined a sample of sediment from the seafloor off the coast of Oregon. They hypothesized that the sediment would contain proteins that influence the growth of methane clathrates, similar to antifreeze proteins in fish. By using DNA sequencing and bioinformatics, they identified the genes of the proteins in the sediment.

The team then recreated seafloor conditions in the lab to test the proteins’ effects on methane clathrate formation. They built a pressure chamber to mimic the high pressure and low temperature of the seafloor and observed that the clathrate-binding proteins reduced gas consumption and increased the temperature at which the clathrates melted.

This breakthrough study highlights the importance of understanding Earth’s natural biological systems and the benefits of interdisciplinary collaboration. The findings not only advance our knowledge of methane clathrates but also have practical applications in various industries.

Source: PNAS Nexus (2023). DOI: 10.1093/pnasnexus/pgad268

