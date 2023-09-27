城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

利用場效應動態調節石墨烯界面的摩擦：微米和奈米級裝置性能的突破

加布里埃爾博塔

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Researchers at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and the University of California Irvine have made a significant discovery in the field of micro- and nanoscale devices. In their technical paper titled “Dynamically tuning friction at the graphene interface using the field effect,” they explore the potential of externally applied electric fields to control friction between contacting surfaces.

Traditionally, controlling friction in these devices has required the application of electrical bias directly between the surfaces, which can lead to undesired reactions that impact device performance. However, the researchers have found that external electric fields can eliminate the need for direct bias, opening up new possibilities for friction control.

The study focuses specifically on the interaction between single-layer graphene and an atomic force microscope tip. Graphene, a two-dimensional material with unique properties, can be easily tuned by electric fields and used as a surface coating. The researchers discovered that when graphene comes into contact with semiconducting tips, it exhibits a regime of unexpectedly enhanced and highly tunable friction.

The origins of this phenomenon are discussed in the context of fundamental frictional dissipation mechanisms, including stick-slip behavior, electron-phonon coupling, and viscous electronic flow. By understanding these mechanisms, researchers can further optimize friction control in micro- and nanoscale devices.

This groundbreaking research has the potential to revolutionize the performance of such devices by enabling precise and dynamic control of friction. With further exploration and experimentation, the findings from this study could lead to improved device efficiency and longevity.

Overall, this study not only deepens our understanding of friction at the graphene interface but also highlights the potential of external electric fields in dynamically tuning friction in micro- and nanoscale devices. The research opens up new avenues for further investigation and exploration in this exciting field.

定義：
– Friction: The resistance encountered when one object moves in contact with another, resulting in the generation of heat and wear.
– Graphene: A two-dimensional material composed of a single layer of carbon atoms arranged in a hexagonal lattice.
– Electric Field: A region around charged particles or objects where their electric forces are felt.

資源：
Greenwood, G., Kim, J.M., Nahid, S.M. et al. Dynamically tuning friction at the graphene interface using the field effect. Nat Commun 14, 5801 (2023).

加布里埃爾博塔

