Fossils of Fujianvenator Prodigiousus Provide Insight into Bird Evolution

By加布里埃爾博塔

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Scientists in China have made an exciting discovery in Fujian Province: the fossil of a bird-like dinosaur from the Jurassic Period. Named Fujianvenator prodigiosus, this finding is shedding light on the evolution of birds and providing valuable insight into how modern birds came to be.

The question of whether Fujianvenator is considered a bird depends on how we define a bird. Min Wang, a leading scientist in the study, describes the dinosaur as “bizarre” and states that it is far from similar to any modern birds. However, Fujianvenator belongs to a group called avialans, which includes all birds and their closest dinosaur relatives that were not yet considered birds.

One unique feature of Fujianvenator is its long lower leg bone, the tibia, which is twice as long as its thigh bone, the femur. It also sports a long, bony tail. Its forelimbs resemble a bird’s wing but with three claws on the fingers, distinguishing it from modern birds. While the fossil does not preserve feathers, Wang notes that its closest relatives and most avialan theropods have feathers, suggesting that Fujianvenator may have also had feathers.

Determining its lifestyle is challenging without a complete fossil, but researchers propose two possibilities. Based on its long legs, Fujianvenator might have been a swift runner or waded in a swampy environment similar to modern cranes or herons. Wang leans towards the idea that it was a runner.

This discovery also adds to the complex understanding of bird evolution. Birds descended from small, feathered, two-legged dinosaurs known as theropods during the late Jurassic period. The oldest-known bird, Archaeopteryx, existed around 150 million years ago. However, there is a significant gap of approximately 20 million years between Archaeopteryx and the next bird fossils, highlighting the need for further studies to fill in the evolutionary timeline.

Overall, the discovery of Fujianvenator prodigiosus provides valuable information about the diversity of bird-like dinosaurs and their habitats in the Jurassic Period, contributing to our understanding of the evolution of birds.

來源：
– People’s Daily, China – @PDChina (Twitter)
– Nature Journal

