科學

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

十月六日
新發現顯示人類早在幾千年前就出現在北美

A recent study has revealed that the footprints found in White Sands National Park in New Mexico may be the oldest evidence of humans in North America. These footprints were left by an unknown group of people over 20,000 years ago. The sedimentary layers in which these footprints were preserved also contained fossils of extinct animals, such as the dire wolf and American lion.

Initially, the footprints were dated to a timeline between 21,000 and 23,000 years ago using the seeds of aquatic plants found in the same sedimentary layer. However, there was skepticism from the scientific community regarding this method, as carbon absorption by these plants could distort the radiocarbon dating results.

To address this uncertainty, the researchers took a more comprehensive approach. Instead of relying solely on the seeds, they extracted 75,000 pollen grains from the site and conducted carbon dating. Additionally, they examined quartz grains from the sedimentary layer to quantify accumulated damage and date the material.

The results of these multiple lines of evidence align with the previous seed date, confirming that these footprints are indeed over 20,000 years old. This finding challenges the previous understanding of human arrival in North America, which was dated to around 15,000 years ago.

It is now necessary to reconsider the timeline of human habitation and migration in North America. The discovery of these ancient footprints suggests that humans may have been present in the Americas thousands of years earlier than previously thought. It also raises questions about the possible routes and origins of these early humans.

Although the footprints were found in New Mexico, it is unlikely that this was the first stop for the ancestors of these individuals. The theory of a land bridge connecting Siberia and Alaska during the ice age provides a possible migration route, but it is possible that humans arrived in North America even earlier, before the formation of the land bridge.

The rarity of fossilization makes it unlikely that we will find direct evidence of the original human arrival in the Americas. However, the discovery of these footprints highlights the vast amount of knowledge that we have yet to uncover about the migration and history of ancient humans.

資料來源：美聯社

