透過 3D 列印和藝術重建青銅時代女性的面孔

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Skilled artistry and modern technology have allowed us to catch a glimpse of what ancient humans may have looked like. A forensic artist in Sweden used computed tomography (CT) scans, a 3D printer, clay, and other tools to reconstruct the face of a woman from the Early Bronze Age. The woman’s remains, known as the “Upper Largie Woman,” were discovered in Scotland’s Upper Largie Quarry in 1997. Through radiocarbon dating, researchers estimated that she lived between 1500 B.C. and 2200 B.C., dying in her 20s.

Although unable to determine her ethnic heritage through DNA extraction attempts, archaeologists found pottery in her grave that suggested she was part of the Bell Beaker movement during the Bronze Age. To reconstruct the woman’s face, the Kilmartin Museum in Scotland enlisted the help of Oscar Nilsson, a forensic artist in Sweden.

Nilsson began by taking a CT scan of the woman’s fragmented skull, creating a 3D printed replica. He then rebuilt the missing components and reconstructed her facial muscles using plasticine clay, considering her estimated age, weight, and possible periods of malnourishment. By analyzing DNA from excavations in similar regions and time periods, he determined her skin tone, eye color, and hair color.

The resulting 3D reconstruction is incredibly lifelike and is now on display at the Kilmartin Museum. The intention was to have her expression ask questions and invite visitors to speculate on her life and the lives of those from her time. Due to cultural sensitivity, the Upper Largie Woman’s remains have been reburied.

This fascinating reconstruction gives us a glimpse into the appearance of ancient humans and showcases the power of combining artistry and technology to bridge the gap between the past and present.

定義：
– CT scans: Computed tomography scans are a medical imaging technique that combines multiple X-ray images to create detailed cross-sectional images of the body.
– 3D printing: A process of creating physical objects using a computer-controlled machine that builds the object layer by layer using materials such as plastic or metal.
– Bell Beaker movement: A cultural and archaeological phenomenon during the European Bronze Age, characterized by the spread of a distinct type of pottery.

來源：
– 原文：[來源]
– Computed tomography: National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering – https://www.nibib.nih.gov/science-education/science-topics/computed-tomography-ct
– 3D printing: National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering – https://www.nibib.nih.gov/science-education/science-topics/3d-printing

