城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

Scientists Discover New Method to Write in Liquid Water

By羅伯特·安德魯

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Scientists Discover New Method to Write in Liquid Water

A team of scientists from the Technical University of Darmstadt and Johannes Gutenberg University in Germany have developed a groundbreaking technique that allows for writing directly into liquid water. In a study published in the journal Nano Micro Small, the researchers describe how they utilized a chemical process called diffusioosmosis to create clear and long-lasting patterns beneath the surface of the water.

The researchers used a liquid mixture containing ions as the “paper.” The “ink” consisted of large colloidal particles dispersed throughout the solution. To write in the water, the scientists used a small ion-exchange bead as a pen. This bead has the ability to exchange charged particles in the liquid mixture for smaller charged particles.

By moving the bead through the liquid mixture, the concentration gradient effect caused the colloidal particles to be drawn into its wake, resulting in a visible line where the pen had been. To direct the bead, the team rotated the liquid mixture on a small stage, making use of gravity as a guiding force.

According to lead researcher Benno Liebchen, the small size of the pen prevents it from agitating the water too much and disrupting the written patterns. The method has proven to be quite robust, allowing for changes in the components of the ink and paper. However, there are limits to the size of the ink particles, as they must be visible but not too large to be easily moved by the fluid.

The scientists are now exploring alternative methods, such as using magnetism or electrical fields, to steer the pen instead of relying on gravity. They are also investigating the possibility of applying this technique to deeper liquid mixtures.

來源：
– Nano Micro Small Journal

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

科學

NASA 宣布斥資 1 億美元招標一艘太空船，以便在 2031 年之前讓國際太空站退役

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

南巴塔哥尼亞冰原：淡水水庫和了解氣候變遷的窗口

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

在懷特島發現的新種草食恐龍

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞

你錯過了

科學

NASA 宣布斥資 1 億美元招標一艘太空船，以便在 2031 年之前讓國際太空站退役

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

南巴塔哥尼亞冰原：淡水水庫和了解氣候變遷的窗口

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

在懷特島發現的新種草食恐龍

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

天文學家在遙遠的星系中發現了古代磁場

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論