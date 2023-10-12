城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

Noctis Labyrinthus：探索火星峽谷

By曼波布雷西亞

十月六日
Noctis Labyrinthus：探索火星峽谷

Noctis Labyrinthus, a vast network of canyons stretching the length of Italy, is a fascinating region on Mars. Located between two extraordinary landmarks, the Tharsis Bulge and Valles Marineris, it holds significant geological and astrobiological potential.

This intricate system of canyons serves as the origin point for Valles Marineris, one of the longest canyons in the entire Solar System. On the other side lies the Tharsis Bulge, a region home to the tallest known volcanoes. All three regions are interconnected, making Noctis Labyrinthus a crucial part of this geological puzzle.

The formation of Noctis Labyrinthus can be attributed to the growth of Tharsis. As Tharsis expanded, it exerted pressure on the Martian crust, causing it to crack and create this complex network of canyons. It is believed that this expansion might also be responsible for the formation of Valles Marineris, the long rift valley that extends eastward from Noctis Labyrinthus.

The deep canyons of Noctis Labyrinthus are characterized by a criss-cross pattern, with some sections measuring up to 30 kilometers in length and 6 kilometers in depth. The area also exhibits various geological features such as landslides, graben, and extensive dune fields. These features provide valuable insights into the geological history of Mars, especially before the formation of Tharsis.

Thanks to the European Space Agency’s Mars Express mission, we now have a remarkable 3D rendering of Noctis Labyrinthus. The mission’s High-Resolution Stereo Camera has been orbiting Mars since 2003, capturing stunning views of the Red Planet.

Research suggests that Noctis Labyrinthus might have harbored flowing lava and water lakes in the past, creating a favorable environment for life. The presence of volcanic activity and water raises intriguing possibilities for the existence of ancient microbial lifeforms on Mars.

The study of Noctis Labyrinthus and its adjacent regions continues to unveil the secrets of Mars. Its unique geological formations and potential for hosting life make it a captivating subject for further exploration and research.

來源：

– European Space Agency: Mars Express Mission
– NASA: Valles Marineris
– Space.com: Tharsis Bulge

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

科學

新的低成本系統使 3D 奈米列印變得更容易

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

科學家稱，過去 40 年南極冰架縮小了 25%

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

NASA 公佈小行星 2023 TC1 近距離接近地球的細節

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

新的低成本系統使 3D 奈米列印變得更容易

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

科學家稱，過去 40 年南極冰架縮小了 25%

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

NASA 公佈小行星 2023 TC1 近距離接近地球的細節

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

壯觀的獵戶座流星雨：天上的喜悅

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論