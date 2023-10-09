城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

新研究證實人類到達北美的時間比之前認為的早數千年

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

十月六日
新研究證實人類到達北美的時間比之前認為的早數千年

A new study has confirmed that the first humans arrived in North America during the Last Glacial Maximum, which occurred about 20,000 years ago. This finding contradicts previous beliefs that humans arrived in North America much later. The study, published in the journal Science, is a follow-up research to a 2021 study that initially uncovered ancient human footprints in White Sands National Park in New Mexico.

The study’s findings suggest that early humans and large animals, known as megafauna, co-existed for millions of years before the extinction event of the terminal Pleistocene. During this event, numerous species of large mammals, including mammoths, ground sloths, and beavers, went extinct. North America experienced the most significant extinction event, with 32 genera of large animals disappearing within a span of 2000 years.

To determine the age of the footprints, the researchers employed two new independent approaches. The first involved radiocarbon dating of conifer pollen, which belongs to terrestrial plants and avoids the potential inaccuracies associated with dating aquatic plants, as was done in the original study. By isolating and analyzing approximately 75,000 pollen grains for each sample, the researchers were able to establish a minimum age for the footprints.

The second technique used was optically stimulated luminescence, which determines the last time quartz grains were exposed to sunlight. This method confirmed that the quartz samples collected within the layers containing the footprints had a minimum age of about 21,500 years.

These findings provide compelling evidence that the first humans arrived in North America approximately 21,000 to 23,000 years ago. The confirmation of an earlier arrival challenges previous assumptions about human migration patterns and highlights the extensive timeline of human-megafauna coexistence on the continent.

來源：
- 守護者
– Science magazine

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

相關帖子

科學

細菌生理時鐘的驚人複雜性

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

元素週期表之外：超重元素和超緻密小行星

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

研究發現太空天氣擾亂夜間鳥類遷徙

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

你錯過了

科學

細菌生理時鐘的驚人複雜性

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

元素週期表之外：超重元素和超緻密小行星

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

研究發現太空天氣擾亂夜間鳥類遷徙

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

探索海王星：利用海衛一的大氣層來減慢太空船的速度

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論