奮進號太空梭組件抵達加州科學中心

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

十月六日
The California Science Center is preparing for another historic arrival as two large Solid Rocket Motors (SRMs) make their way to the museum. These SRMs were part of the propulsion system responsible for launching the Space Shuttle Endeavour into space. After burnout, the SRBs would be jettisoned from the craft and recovered for reuse.

The SRMs, which have been in storage at the Mojave Air and Space Port, will complete the display of the Endeavour at the California Science Center. The museum’s ambitious plans include showcasing the space shuttle upright, 20 stories high, complete with the SRMs and a massive orange external fuel tank. Once completed, it will be the only authentic “ready-to-launch” space shuttle stack in the world.

The transportation of the SRMs will involve a journey along the 110 Freeway and surface streets, with an expected arrival at the California Science Center’s ceremonial “finish line” at 39th Street. The public is invited to watch their arrival and take part in the celebration.

The SRMs will be mounted together with the Endeavour and the external tank, creating a vertical display inside the soon-to-be-built Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center. This new center will expand the California Science Center’s footprint and provide twice as much exhibition space, including 100 authentic artifacts and 100 new interactive exhibits.

The project has been primarily funded through fundraising efforts, with a total cost of at least $400 million. While the majority of the funds have been acquired, $50 million is still needed to reach the fundraising goal.

Those interested in witnessing this historic arrival are encouraged to arrive early at Exposition Park. Parking will be available at the California Science Center’s Blue parking structure, but public transportation is recommended, with the Los Angeles Metro E Line stopping at the Expo Park/USC station. The museum will also open early on the day of the arrival for continued celebration.

