城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

了解恐龍羽毛的活生物學

By曼波布雷西亞

十月六日
了解恐龍羽毛的活生物學

Researchers at SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory have made a significant breakthrough in understanding the living biology of dinosaur feathers. In a recent paper published in Nature Ecology & Evolution, the team revealed that ancient dinosaur feathers have a striking similarity in chemistry to the feathers of modern birds, contrary to previous beliefs.

Lead author Tiffany Slater, a postdoctoral researcher at University College Cork in Ireland, explains that their findings challenge the traditional reliance on fossilized bones to understand dinosaurs. By using a synchrotron, a particle accelerator that produces high-intensity X-rays, the team was able to analyze the sample and gain insights into the structure, function, and molecular makeup of the feathers.

In order to simulate fossilization, Slater heated feathers from modern birds, such as chickens, to the temperatures experienced during burial. This process helped the researchers understand how proteins degrade over time, enabling more accurate conclusions about the molecular composition of dinosaurs.

The study also supports the prevailing scientific consensus that birds originated from dinosaurs. Mary Schweitzer, a professor emeritus at North Carolina State University, explains that understanding the past is crucial for making predictions about the future. Therefore, this research not only strengthens our understanding of bird evolution but also provides valuable data for scientific advancements.

The significance of this work extends beyond the scientific community. Slater highlights the impact it can have in engaging people of all ages in science. Paleontology, she explains, captures the fascination and curiosity of young children and adults alike, making it a gateway science that can inspire further exploration and interest in scientific research.

While this study marks an important milestone, it also raises new questions for the research team. One of their key objectives is to determine if the chemistry of fossils can reflect the chemistry of the living organism. By unraveling the living biology of dinosaurs through their feathers, this research paves the way for future discoveries and a deeper understanding of these ancient creatures.

來源：
– Nature Ecology & Evolution – Sept. 21, 2020
– SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory Journal
– University College Cork

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

科學

銀河系中心具有湍流形成歷史的恆星青春噴泉

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

科學家在青蛙化石中發現薑色素的證據

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

美國太空總署的心靈任務：探索富含金屬的小行星

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯

你錯過了

科學

銀河系中心具有湍流形成歷史的恆星青春噴泉

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

科學家在青蛙化石中發現薑色素的證據

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

美國太空總署的心靈任務：探索富含金屬的小行星

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

天文物理學家使用詹姆斯韋伯太空望遠鏡研究不穩定的恆星

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論