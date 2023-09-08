城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

Astronomers Discover Mysterious Cosmic Explosion

By加布里埃爾博塔

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Astronomers Discover Mysterious Cosmic Explosion

Astronomers have made a remarkable discovery – a new type of cosmic explosion that has left them puzzled. Known as AT2022aedm, this event occurred in an old galaxy where massive stars generally do not go supernova. It displayed characteristics of a supernova but didn’t quite fit the usual profile. The researchers are referring to it as a Luminous Fast Cooler (LFC) due to its extraordinary brightness and rapid fade.

Dr. Matt Nicholl from Queen’s University Belfast expressed his astonishment, stating, “We’ve been hunting for the most powerful cosmic explosions for over a decade, and this is one of the brightest we’ve ever seen.” Unlike typical supernovae that gradually dim over time, AT2022aedm faded to less than one percent of its peak brightness within a month, essentially vanishing.

Furthermore, the event’s location adds to its unusual nature. It took place in a massive red galaxy located two billion light years away. These galaxies are expected to lack the necessary massive stars that would result in a supernova. As Dr. Shubham Srivastav also from Queen’s University Belfast pointed out, “They shouldn’t have any stars big enough to end up as a supernova.”

Considering these discrepancies, the researchers proposed an intriguing explanation – a collision between a star and a relatively smaller black hole. This collision theory aligns with the data collected, ruling out the possibility of another supernova. Dr. Nicholl elaborated, “The most plausible explanation seems to be a black hole colliding with a star.” He further suggested that the search for more Luminous Fast Coolers, especially in closer regions of the universe, could shed light on this scenario.

The researchers also discovered two additional instances of similar events in archived data, one from 2009 and another from 2020. These observations were initially unidentified and now contribute to the growing puzzle of these strange cosmic explosions.

The findings of this study, published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, raise further questions about the mysteries of the universe and the various celestial phenomena that continue to defy our understanding.

來源：
– Queen’s University Belfast, “Astronomers Discover New Type of Cosmic Explosion”

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

科學

俄勒岡州日環食計劃的大型活動和觀看派對

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

基因組印記過程中發現的新機制

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

天文學家觀察到類太陽恆星被黑洞反复吞噬

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞

你錯過了

專業技術

道瓊斯工業平均指數小幅上漲，蘋果、安進和微軟漲幅居前

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
專業技術

Spotify 將為訂閱者推出免費有聲讀物試用

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
最新消息

Vehere Launches NDR 1.3: Enhancing Network Detection & Response Solution

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

俄勒岡州日環食計劃的大型活動和觀看派對

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論