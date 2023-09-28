城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

超新星 SN 2023ixf 前所未有的質量損失挑戰了現有的恆星演化理論

By加布里埃爾博塔

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
超新星 SN 2023ixf 前所未有的質量損失挑戰了現有的恆星演化理論

A newly discovered supernova, known as SN 2023ixf, is challenging the standard theory of stellar evolution. The supernova, located in the Pinwheel Galaxy about 20 million light-years away from Earth, ejected up to a full solar mass of material in the year leading up to its explosion. This extreme pre-explosion mass loss suggests that there may be more going on in the final year of a star’s life than previously thought.

SN 2023ixf is a Type II supernova, specifically a core-collapse supernova, which occurs when red supergiant stars collapse under their own weight and explode. These supernovae play a crucial role in the formation and evolution of atoms, neutron stars, and black holes. However, very little is known about the years leading up to their explosions.

Scientists initially observed that SN 2023ixf’s shock breakout, the flash of light that occurs when the explosion’s shock wave reaches the star’s outer edge, was delayed by several days. Further analysis of multi-wavelength data revealed that the delayed shock breakout was evidence of recent mass loss from the star.

The observations indicated that SN 2023ixf lost an unexpected amount of mass, equivalent to the mass of the Sun, in the final year prior to its explosion. This extreme mass loss is atypical for Type II supernovae and challenges existing understanding of massive star evolution.

These findings suggest that there may be potential instability in the final years of a star’s life, resulting in extreme mass loss. This could be linked to the final stages of nuclear burn-off of high-mass elements, such as silicon, in the star’s core.

Further observations and collaboration, including millimeter-wave observations using the Submillimeter Array (SMA) in Hawaii, are underway to gain a deeper understanding of SN 2023ixf and its unprecedented mass loss. These discoveries provide valuable insights into the complex processes that occur in the final stages of a star’s life before it explodes as a supernova.

Sources: CfA, NASA

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

科學

NASA 的 Psyche 任務推遲，定於 12 月 XNUMX 日發射

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

印度 2023 年世界太空週慶祝活動：探索太空與創業精神

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

昆士蘭科技大學研究人員領導防治園藝害蟲的項目

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞

你錯過了

科學

NASA 的 Psyche 任務推遲，定於 12 月 XNUMX 日發射

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

印度 2023 年世界太空週慶祝活動：探索太空與創業精神

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

昆士蘭科技大學研究人員領導防治園藝害蟲的項目

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

美國太空總署詹姆斯韋伯太空望遠鏡榮獲業界卓越獎

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論