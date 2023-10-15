城市生活

哥倫比亞出土的最完整的劍齒有袋動物骨骼

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

十月六日
Researchers have made an extraordinary discovery in the Tatacoa Desert, Colombia, unearthing the most complete skeleton of a saber-toothed marsupial to date. This remarkable find sheds new light on these mysterious creatures that lived approximately 13 million years ago.

The saber-toothed marsupial, known as Anachlysictis gracilis, belonged to a group of predatory mammals called sparassodonts that inhabited South America during the post-dinosaur Cenozoic era. The skeleton was found in an area known as “La Venta,” which was once a tropical rainforest similar to the modern-day Amazon.

Prior to this discovery, encounters with this species were limited to fragmented remains. The newfound skeleton significantly contributes to our knowledge of saber-toothed marsupials, providing invaluable insights into their appearance and way of life in Neotropical South America millions of years ago.

Dr. Catalina Suarez, who led the analysis of the remains, stated, “Thanks to this discovery, we were able to learn new details about this fascinating species. The analyses allowed us to understand what these extinct predators were like and how they lived in Neotropical South America millions of years ago.”

The A. gracilis fossil, which is a part of the Thylacosmilidae family, shares close relation to Thylacosmilus, the most recognized saber-toothed marsupial. The Thylacosmilidae family is characterized by its distinctive curved, saber-like canines and an anterior part of the jaw that resembles a sheath.

By examining the molar teeth and mandible of the skeleton, researchers deduced that A. gracilis was a hypercarnivore, weighing approximately 23 kg, similar to a modern lynx. Its diet likely consisted of smaller mammals such as marsupials, spiny rats, porcupines, rodents of various sizes, and even primates.

Further research on other bones, including sections of the spine, ribs, hip, scapulae, and leg bones, will contribute to a better understanding of how this marsupial moved, its neck position, and its ability to climb or hold objects.

The exceptional fossil is now on display at the La Tatacoa Natural History Museum in Colombia, adding to the collection of remarkable discoveries from this paleontological goldmine. Dr. Edwin Cadena emphasized the importance of supporting paleontological scientific activity in the Neotropics to continue making new discoveries that enhance our understanding of the evolutionary history and paleobiodiversity of this region.

This research collaboration involved institutions from Argentina, Colombia, the United States, Japan, Panama, and the United Kingdom.

