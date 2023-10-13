城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

驚人的日環食：值得一看的天體現象

By曼波布雷西亞

十月六日
驚人的日環食：值得一看的天體現象

On Saturday, millions of people in the Americas will have the opportunity to witness a captivating astronomical event – an annular solar eclipse. As long as the weather permits, observers within the path of the eclipse will witness the moon passing in front of the sun, creating a remarkable spectacle.

An annular solar eclipse occurs when the moon aligns itself between Earth and the sun, partially blocking the sun’s face along a narrow path on Earth’s surface. Unlike a total solar eclipse, the annular eclipse does not completely obscure the sun. Instead, it appears like a ring of fire in the sky, with the dark disk of the moon superimposed upon the sun’s larger, bright face.

The upcoming eclipse will be visible along a path that spans parts of the United States, Mexico, and several countries in Central and South America. It is important to note that the maximum obscuring of the sun will occur in specific parts of the United States at various times throughout the day.

It is vital to take proper precautions when attempting to observe a solar eclipse. Looking directly at the sun without specialized eye protection can cause severe eye injury. During an annular solar eclipse, the sun is never fully blocked by the moon, making it unsafe to view without the appropriate eye protection. Regular sunglasses do not provide sufficient safety and should not be used for viewing the sun.

Solar eclipses differ from lunar eclipses, which occur when the Earth is positioned between the moon and the sun, casting a shadow on the lunar surface. Lunar eclipses are visible from a much wider area compared to solar eclipses.

The moon’s close proximity to Earth during an annular solar eclipse allows it to nearly cover the sun’s face, creating a breathtaking spectacle. The size difference between the Earth, moon, and sun emphasizes the remarkable nature of this celestial display.

While we eagerly await the annular solar eclipse this Saturday, it is important to remember that safety should always be a priority when observing such events.

資料來源：路透社

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

科學

小學助教因缺乏週末治療而中風去世

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

超過 100 種哺乳動物被發現會發光，其中包括貓

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

漩渦星系：銀河相遇

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯

你錯過了

科學

小學助教因缺乏週末治療而中風去世

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

超過 100 種哺乳動物被發現會發光，其中包括貓

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

漩渦星系：銀河相遇

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

我們腳下的聲音：透過聲學模式揭示岩石穩定性

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論