The Earth’s atmosphere, a vital component that distinguishes our planet from others, plays a crucial role in sustaining life. While establishing its exact height is challenging, scientists understand that the atmosphere gradually thins as one ascends from the surface. This gaseous envelope contains a mixture of gases, with oxygen being essential for human survival.

As we ascend through the layers of the Earth’s atmosphere, oxygen concentration decreases, making breathing increasingly difficult. Geologists have identified various layers in the atmosphere, each with its unique characteristics. The closest layer is known as the troposphere, positioned between 7 and 20 kilometers above the Earth’s surface. Beyond the troposphere lies the stratosphere, which functions as a shield against harmful radiation from the sun. Above the stratosphere, we find the mesosphere, characterized by extreme cold temperatures. The thermosphere follows, reaching heights of approximately 600 kilometers. Finally, the exosphere marks the outermost layer, merging with the edge of space, located 600 kilometers above the Earth’s surface.

While the height at which breathable oxygen exists above the Earth’s surface is generally around 12 kilometers, this can vary due to factors such as location and environmental conditions. In some polar regions, this crucial altitude drops to just nine kilometers. It is important to note that these figures are not fixed and can change depending on variables like seasons and geographic location.

The Earth’s breathable atmosphere, rich in oxygen, provides the ideal conditions for life as we know it. Without this protective layer, other celestial bodies in our universe lack the necessary conditions to sustain life. Understanding the composition and characteristics of the Earth’s atmosphere is vital in comprehending the delicate balance required for life to thrive.

常見問題

Q: What is the purpose of the Earth’s atmosphere?

The Earth’s atmosphere serves as a shield against harmful radiation from the sun and creates the ideal conditions for life to exist.

Q: Why does the concentration of oxygen decrease with altitude?

As we ascend through the Earth’s atmosphere, the air becomes progressively thinner, leading to a reduction in oxygen concentration and the absence of life-sustaining gases.

Q: At what altitude above Earth can humans breathe?

Breathable oxygen exists at an altitude of around 12 kilometers above the Earth’s surface, although this figure can vary depending on factors such as location and environmental conditions.

Q: What are the different layers of the Earth’s atmosphere?

The Earth’s atmosphere is composed of various layers, including the troposphere, stratosphere, mesosphere, thermosphere, and exosphere. Each layer has its distinct characteristics and functions.