城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

印中太空競賽：印度成為衛星發射市場的競爭者

By羅伯特·安德魯

十月六日
印中太空競賽：印度成為衛星發射市場的競爭者

India’s recent successful moon mission, the soft-landing near the Moon’s south pole by the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover, has sparked a new space race between India and China. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has revitalized its space program, positioning itself as a strong contender in the global satellite launch market.

The demand for high-speed internet sourced from satellites has led to the emergence of private satellite companies as key revenue generators in the space industry. SpaceX, owned by Elon Musk, is a prominent player in this field, along with state-owned agencies in Russia and China. However, due to geopolitical tensions and trade disputes, customers are seeking alternative options.

India has become a safe choice for private satellite launches, especially for operators in the Western hemisphere who are wary of Chinese rockets. The Indian space sector has gained credibility and trust with its successful moon mission, establishing its footprint in unexplored territories. This achievement has expanded ISRO’s influence beyond the Indian economy, attracting international recognition.

In addition to its recent accomplishments, India is preparing for its maiden human spaceflight mission, Gaganyaan, scheduled for 2024. This ambitious project has generated optimism and excitement, further strengthening India’s position in the global space race. ISRO is also working on the Aditya L-1 mission, which aims to study the Sun and is set to reach its destination in January 2022.

India’s growing prominence in the satellite launch market is supported by several factors. Firstly, concerns about technology transfer to China have deterred Western satellite operators from choosing Chinese rockets. Secondly, Indian private space companies are flourishing, while China’s iSpace is facing challenges in the post-Covid era.

Furthermore, India’s strategic alignment with the United States in the Indo-Pacific region has bolstered its position as a reliable partner for satellite launches. The country’s launches are more cost-effective compared to SpaceX, Russia, and China. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Make in India” campaign has also prioritized the development of the space sector, positioning India as a hub for technological innovation.

With the recent reforms allowing private sector companies access to ISRO’s facilities, India’s satellite launch services are projected to reach a value of $1 billion by 2025. The country’s large-capacity, cost-effective launch vehicles have positioned it as a strong contender in the global satellite launch market. As the space race intensifies, India is poised to become a significant player in the industry, attracting customers seeking reliable and affordable satellite launches.

來源：
– Ernst & Young projection on the growth of the space economy
– Bloomberg article on Indian space industry’s success and competition with China
– Indian private space companies’ achievements and challenges faced by China’s iSpace
– India’s strategic alignment with the United States in the Indo-Pacific region
– Reforms in India’s space sector under the “Make in India” campaign
– Jonathan McDowell’s comment on India’s large-capacity, cost-effective launch vehicles

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

科學

新研究顯示人類生活在美洲的時間比之前想像的要早得多

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

感恩節週末，壯觀的天龍座流星雨將照亮安大略省的天空

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

科學家挑戰有關類星體和吸積盤的傳統理論

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞

你錯過了

科學

新研究顯示人類生活在美洲的時間比之前想像的要早得多

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

感恩節週末，壯觀的天龍座流星雨將照亮安大略省的天空

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

科學家挑戰有關類星體和吸積盤的傳統理論

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

科學家從脈衝星偵測到有史以來最高能量的伽馬射線

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論