揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

科學家提出第九行星的證據可能顯示我們對重力的理解有缺陷

By曼波布雷西亞

十月六日
Two scientists have proposed that the evidence pointing towards the existence of a hidden ninth planet in our solar system might actually indicate flaws in our understanding of gravity. By studying the effect that the wider Milky Way galaxy would have on objects in the outer edges of the solar system, the scientists investigated whether gravity is accurately described by Modified Newtonian Dynamics (MOND).

MOND is a theory that potentially explains how galaxies can rotate at high speeds without flying apart, without the need for dark matter. Dark matter is currently believed to be an invisible form of matter that holds galaxies together gravitationally and prevents them from dispersing. MOND suggests that Newton’s law of gravity is correct up to a certain point, but under great rotational velocities, a different type of gravitational behavior takes over.

The connection between MOND and the hypothesized ninth planet, often referred to as Planet Nine, arises from the unusual behavior of objects in the Kuiper belt, a disk in the outer reaches of our solar system. Some of these objects were found to have peculiar orbits and clustering, suggesting the presence of a hidden planet. The scientists wanted to explore whether these strange orbits could be explained by MOND.

Their research indicated that MOND could indeed account for the peculiar clustering in the Kuiper belt. They propose that over millions of years, the orbits of certain outer solar system objects may have been gravitationally influenced or dragged by the Milky Way rather than aligning with the rest of the solar system.

However, the scientists emphasize that their findings are based on a small dataset, and they acknowledge that other possible explanations could be valid. Despite this, they believe that studying the outer solar system can provide valuable insights into gravity and fundamental problems of physics.

The results of this study were published in The Astronomical Journal on September 22.

來源：
– The Astronomical Journal, September 22, 2020.

