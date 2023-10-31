The enigmatic purring of cats has long mystified feline researchers, but a breakthrough study suggests that there is more to this soothing sound than previously believed. Contrary to the widely accepted notion that purring is the result of voluntary muscle contractions, a new report introduces a groundbreaking theory that challenges this prevailing belief.

According to the research published in Current Biology, purring is not solely a product of muscle spasm but rather a result of the myoelastic aerodynamic theory of phonation. The study reveals that connective tissue masses called laryngeal pads, nestled within the vocal folds of domestic cats, are the key to the production of these pleasant vibrations in their larynx.

This theory proposes that the pads within the vocal folds respond to the flow of air entering and exiting the lungs, initiating self-sustained low-frequency oscillations without the need for muscle contractions. In other words, the vibrations occur due to the asymmetrical forces acting on the glottal cycle during the opening and closing of the vocal cords.

To test this theory, scientists conducted experiments on eight cat larynges, each removed from a feline that had been humanely euthanized due to terminal illness. The larynges were placed in vertical tubes that delivered warm, moist air, simulating the same conditions as breathing. Remarkably, the researchers were able to elicit the distinct low-frequency phonation characteristic of purring without any neural stimulation.

While the study does not dismiss the possibility of muscle contractions playing a role in purring, it asserts that air dynamics may be the primary trigger for the vibration mechanism. This revolutionary finding challenges the existing understanding of how cats produce their comforting purrs.

常見問題解答：

Q: 貓為什麼會發出pur叫聲？

A: Cats have been observed purring in various situations, such as when they are content, stressed, or even injured. While the exact reasons for purring remain mysterious, researchers suggest that kittens purr to communicate their presence with their mothers, purring may aid in wound healing, and it is believed to release serotonin, similar to human smiles.

The article’s findings have ignited some controversy among biomechanical engineers who argue that the study disregards the complex systems of a living cat. They compare it to analyzing the noise produced by a wind instrument’s detached mouthpiece, divorced from its musical context. Nevertheless, this research opens new doors in understanding the captivating world of feline vocalizations, unraveling the secrets behind cats’ endearing purrs.