城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

秋分的意義：晝夜完美平衡

By羅伯特·安德魯

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
秋分的意義：晝夜完美平衡

The Autumn equinox, a celestial event that occurs twice a year, holds great importance in the field of astronomy. Recently, the European Space Agency (ESA) shared a captivating image of this phenomenon. During the Autumn equinox, the Sun’s rays are distributed equally between the Northern and Southern Hemispheres, resulting in a nearly equal length of day and night all across the globe.

To comprehend the Autumn equinox, it is essential to understand Earth’s tilt. Our planet is tilted at an angle of approximately 23.5 degrees. As a consequence of this tilt, the Sun’s light affects the two hemispheres differently throughout the year. However, during the equinoxes, the Sun’s light is evenly received by both the Northern and Southern Hemispheres.

The specific dates of the equinoxes vary between hemispheres. In the Northern Hemisphere, the Autumn equinox occurs around September 22nd or 23rd, marking the transition from summer to autumn. Conversely, in the Southern Hemisphere, it takes place around March 20th or 21st, signifying the transition from summer to spring.

At the Earth’s equator, the region that divides our planet into two halves, day and night durations remain nearly equal year-round. However, as one moves towards higher latitudes, such as the North Pole, the disparity between the lengths of day and night becomes more pronounced, particularly during the summer and winter solstices. This discrepancy is due to the Sun’s rays struggling to reach these areas, with the rotation of the Earth becoming the primary driver of day and night changes.

In summary, the Autumn equinox is a captivating celestial event where day and night are perfectly balanced. It occurs twice a year, bringing about a shift in seasons in each hemisphere. Understanding these astronomical occurrences allows for a deeper appreciation of the world we inhabit.

定義：
– Equinox: A celestial event where the center of the Sun aligns with Earth’s equator, resulting in equal day and night durations.
– Hemisphere: Each of the two halves of the Earth, divided by the equator.

來源：
– 歐洲航天局 (ESA)

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

科學

TRAPPIST-1系外行星系統研究取得突破

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

考古學家在尚比亞發現了XNUMX萬年前的木造建築

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

揭示散裝材料中磁性斯格明子的 3D 形狀和動力學

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

TRAPPIST-1系外行星系統研究取得突破

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

考古學家在尚比亞發現了XNUMX萬年前的木造建築

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

揭示散裝材料中磁性斯格明子的 3D 形狀和動力學

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

用模擬地圖一窺銀河系的引力波

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論