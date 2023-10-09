城市生活

歐幾里德任務克服了導航困難並開始最終測試階段

十月六日
The ESA’s Euclid mission, launched on July 1st, 2023, has successfully resolved its navigation issues and is now entering the Performance Verification phase of testing. The mission aims to observe the Universe and measure its expansion over time.

Euclid encountered a hurdle when its Fine Guidance Sensor (FGS) failed to lock onto guide stars. However, thanks to a software patch, the mission team was able to resolve this problem and update the telescope’s observation schedule. With its navigation issues resolved, Euclid will now undergo its final phase of testing, known as Performance Verification, in full “science mode.”

The mission will then commence its six-year mission, during which it will provide detailed images and spectra of the Universe, looking back 10 billion years. This data will be used to create a comprehensive survey of one-third of the sky and to measure the influence of Dark Matter and Dark Energy.

The Euclid mission is equipped with the Fine Guidance Sensor (FGS), a new instrument that relies on optical sensors to image the sky and determine the telescope’s positioning. The FGS uses stars observed by ESA’s Gaia mission for navigation purposes.

However, cosmic rays, solar flares, stray sunlight, and X-rays can interfere with the telescope’s observations, causing false signals or artifacts. These false signals outnumbered the real stars in the telescope’s field of view, resulting in the FGS failing to navigate accurately.

To address this issue, the mission team developed a software patch, which was tested on an electric model of Euclid and a simulator before being implemented in orbit. The results were positive, and the spacecraft is now successfully identifying stars for navigation.

Euclid’s primary mission is to observe cosmic expansion and study two of the most challenging questions in modern cosmology: Dark Matter and Dark Energy. Through precise measurements of billions of galaxies over billions of years, Euclid will provide a 3D view of Dark Matter distribution and map the evolution of the Universe’s large-scale structure. This will allow scientists to test General Relativity on cosmic scales and potentially resolve discrepancies in our current cosmological models.

The success of the Euclid mission’s commissioning phase has been praised by Carole Mundell, ESA’s Director of Science. With the navigation issues resolved, Euclid is expected to revolutionize our understanding of the dark Universe.

