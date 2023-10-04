城市生活

科學

愛沙尼亞的 ESTCube-2 衛星將展示等離子煞車技術

加布里埃爾博塔

十月六日
ESTCube-2, Estonia’s new satellite, is preparing for launch with an ambitious mission to showcase the effectiveness of plasma brake technology in deorbiting satellites and reducing space debris. In addition to this groundbreaking demonstration, ESTCube-2 will also utilize electric sail (e-sail) technology for the first time.

Developed by Pekka Janhunen of the Finnish Meteorological Institute, the e-sail is a propellant-free mechanism for exploring the Solar System. The satellite’s e-sail consists of a 50-meter-long interweaved aluminum tether line made up of 50-micrometer wires, no larger than the average human hair.

In low-Earth orbit, the charged tether will repel the plasma in the ionosphere, creating a braking effect that slows down the satellite. As a result, Earth’s gravity can then pull it deeper into the atmosphere, where atmospheric drag will eventually cause it to burn up. This entire process is expected to take less than two years.

If successful, this mission will demonstrate the cost-effectiveness and efficiency of plasma brake technology in deorbiting satellites after their useful life. ESTCube-2’s microtether design provides added redundancy with two parallel and two zig-zagging bonded wires, reducing the risk of snapping in space due to micrometeorites or other hazards.

ESTCube-2 is a three-unit CubeSat, a low-cost satellite composed of 10cm box-sized units. It was designed and built by a team of volunteer students from the University of Tartu in Estonia, with supervision from the Tartu Observatory.

Aside from its deorbiting mission, ESTCube-2 will also survey Estonian vegetation, investigate the corrosive effects of atomic oxygen on 16 different materials, and transmit a software-defined radio for amateur radio tests.

This satellite follows Estonia’s earlier attempt, ESTCube-1, which failed to deploy an e-sail payload in 2013. The ESTCube-2 team has dedicated eight years to develop the satellite and have another opportunity to test the revolutionary e-sail propulsion concept in orbit.

Once launched, ESTCube-2 will be carried onboard the European Space Agency’s Vega VV23 flight from French Guiana’s spaceport. This mission marks the first step towards utilizing plasma brake technology in space exploration and the potential for deep space propulsion in the future.

來源：
– Article: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2021-09/uoet-ecf092221.php

