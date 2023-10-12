城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

火星上諾克提斯迷宮的地質奇蹟

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

十月六日
The European Space Agency (ESA) has released a simulated video of a flight over the eastern portion of Noctis Labyrinthus on Mars, using data gathered by its Mars Express orbiter. The video showcases the geological features of this captivating region.

Noctis Labyrinthus, meaning ‘Labyrinth of the Night’, is a network of valleys situated between three gigantic shield volcanoes in the Tharsis region of Mars. The Tharsis region is home to prominent volcanoes like Olympus Mons, the tallest volcano in the Solar System. These volcanoes, along with intensive volcanism in the area, have played a significant role in shaping the landscape of Noctis Labyrinthus.

One of the most striking features visible in the video are the graben structures. These grabens are segments of the Martian crust that have subsided in relation to the surrounding environment. They are a result of tectonic activity caused by the uplift of the crust due to volcanic activity. Some grabens within Noctis Labyrinthus are interconnected canyons, known as Valles Marineris, which is one of the largest canyons in the Solar System.

The video also highlights the impressive scale of these geological formations. Valles Marineris stretches for about 4,000 kilometers in length and measures up to 200 kilometers in depth. The valleys within Noctis Labyrinthus can be as wide as 30 kilometers and as deep as six kilometers. Landslides and dune fields can be observed, showcasing the dynamic nature of the Martian environment.

The Mars Express orbiter’s stereo camera played a crucial role in capturing the detailed depth data of Noctis Labyrinthus. By studying these geological features on Mars, scientists can gain insights into the planet’s volcanic history and tectonic processes.

This simulated video provides a captivating glimpse into one of Mars’ geological wonders, offering scientists and space enthusiasts a better understanding of the fascinating world beyond our own.

來源：
– 歐洲航天局 (ESA)
– NASA’s Perseverance Rover captures dusty whirlwind on Mars

